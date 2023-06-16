Eva Longoria Reveals Most Misogynistic Note From Hollywood Executive

Bravo

Longoria played Plead the Fifth on WWHL and refused to answer one juicy "Desperate Housewives" question

Eva Longoria is opening up about the most misogynistic comment she has received from an executive, but there's another question that she won't give the answer to.

The actress joined Gabrielle Union and host Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," where Longoria was chosen to play Plead the Fifth-- a game in which Cohen asks three questions, and she can only reject one.

"What is the most misogynistic note you've ever received from a Hollywood executive?" began Cohen.

"Oh yeah, 'Could you do that more spicy?' when I was on 'Young and the Restless'," revealed Longoria. "'Could you do that more Latin-y and spicy?' and I was like I don't know what that means."

"Wow, that's also a little racist," noted Cohen, before moving on to his next query: "In 2019 you penned a letter of support for your friend Felicity Huffman, and recounted a time on 'Desperate Housewives' where she stood up for you to another co-worker who was bullying you. Who was the co-worker and how were you being bullied?"

"I plead the fifth!" responded Longoria playfully. "Oh god, what's the third question? I'm sweating."

"You are best pals with Victoria Beckham. You're godmother to two of her kids, Harper and Cruz, " began Cohen. "What is your least favorite Spice Girls song?"

"I love them all, I really do," responded Longoria. "And by the way, I'm Spicy Spice. I'm the sixth Spice Girl.