Jennifer Lopez Burns 2002 Letter from Ben Affleck While Announcing New Project

Ben Affleck is credited as a writer on the upcoming film, which is described as "an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love."

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the new week by revealing she has a movie titled This Is Me ... Now to go along with her upcoming album of the same name.

Directed by Dave Meyers and written by J.Lo, husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton, the Prime Video movie was inspired by her new music and promises to be an "intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love."

Per a press release, "Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame."

J.Lo teased the project with a trailer as well on Monday, which shows her burning old letters in a fire -- including one which appears to have been written by Affleck.

Dated December 24, 2002 -- shortly after they got engaged for the first time -- the note reads, "Life's tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you." The letter is also signed, "B."

The duo initially got engaged in November 2002, though they called it off in January 2004. Lopez wound up marrying Marc Anthony in 2004, just five months after her split from Affleck. She and Marc welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, before they eventually split in 2011. She went on to date Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez, the latter of whom she was engaged to for two years before they called it quits in April 2021. That's when she started dating Ben again and the two were engaged by April 2022. Ben, meanwhile, was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005–2018; they share three kids.

The footage also appears to show a big wedding, with Lopez rocking one very sexy white dress for the occasion, though Affleck himself doesn't appear in the teaser.

Per Prime Video, This Is Me ... Now marks "the defining era" of Lopez's career.

"With an unprecedented rawness and vulnerability, Lopez has crafted a powerful and heartfelt homage to the profound beauty of true love and the indomitable strength of the human spirit," reads a release. "What began as a return to the recording studio after an almost decade long absence, and inspired by love, evolved into a vision to weave her songs into an abstract biography reverse engineered from the powerful music she had written, recorded and produced."

"'This Is Me… Now' is not just another project for Jennifer Lopez. It is a reflection of the immense dedication and hard work she has poured into herself, to her unyielding faith, and a celebration of her commitment to doing what is right," it adds. "This collection of work is a beacon of hope, a celebration of love, and a call to make better choices for ourselves and for the world around us."

"We may think we know the story of Lopez, one of the most written about women in the world, but this powerful and heartfelt work of art shares the real story, a piece of her soul, and she is doing it in her own inimitable style," the release concludes.