Florida Woman Stabbed Boyfriend's Eye with Rabies Needles for 'Looking at Other Women': Cops

Miami-Dade Police

When she was apprehended, Sandra Jimenez allegedly told police her boyfriend's injuries were self-inflicted.

A Florida woman is facing charges of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with two rabies needles over the weekend.

According to an arrest report via Fox 35 Orlando, Sandra Jimenez, 44, was cuffed on Saturday after police in Miami say she got into an argument with her boyfriend of eight years, Miguel Tellez.

Police were actually called to the hospital, where they spoke with the victim. It was Tellez who claimed the pair had an "ongoing argument" about him "looking at other women" when the fight took a twisted turn.

According to the report, after he went to lay down on the couch, she allegedly, jumped on top of him with two rabies needles that were for their dogs" and stabbed his right eyelid; She then left the home after she "realized what she had done."

Jimenez was later found by police sleeping in a vehicle outside the home, telling them Tellez's injuries were "self-inflicted."

The suspect's bond was set at $7,500 during a bond hearing Monday and Jimenez was granted house arrest and appointed a public defender. She was ordered to stay away from her boyfriend and has a hearing scheduled for December 26.