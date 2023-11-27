Horrific Video Shows Stabbing Rampage Before Suspect Turns Knife on Himself As Police Tase Him

LAPD

The suspect and one of his two victims died from their injuries -- after the suspect held his 10-inch blade up at cops and shouted, "I want you to kill me!"

Warning: The video and details below are disturbing.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released security and bodycam footage of a stabbing spree that ended with both the suspect and one of his victims dead back in October.

The incident went down on October 26, beginning when a man -- later identified as 67-year-old Loc Duong of Los Angeles -- attacked another person on the sidewalk. Security video released this week shows Duong walking down the street before suddenly turning toward the first victim, slashing them with a 10-inch kitchen knife.

In the video, witnesses are seen intervening and throwing Duong to the ground, before he holds up the blade and walks off.

Police responded to the scene and were directed to an apartment building nearby, where the suspect was last seen. Upon arrival, they came across a grisly discovery, however, as Duong had also stabbed another person in the apartment building after getting off the elevator on the fourth floor. The second victim was still on the ground when they arrived, as others in the building said they heard him crying for help.

That second attack was also caught on security footage, as was the police response to the scene -- with one officer expressing concern that if they turned the victim over, his "f--king guts are going to come out."

After speaking with witnesses, it was determined Duong lived on the fourth floor and officers knocked on his door.

"The suspect emerged from the front door, armed with a large kitchen knife and began to advance toward officers," said police. An officer then shot him with a 44mm foam projectile round, before he shut the door. Duong reopened the door moments later and stepped into the hallway, still armed with the blade.

In bodycam video, officers can be heard saying Duong was holding "a big knife," while repeatedly telling him, "Drop the knife or we'll shoot you." His response: "I want you to shoot me" and "I want you to kill me."

Officers continued to fire the foam projectiles at him and tased him three times -- all of which authorities said "appeared to have a limited or no effect on him." After the third taser probe was fired, Duong then began to stab himself in the stomach with his own knife, before collapsing to the floor.

Both victims and the suspect were taken to the hospital, where Duong and the second victim were pronounced dead. The first victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.