Dark Truth Revealed After 'Pig' Stepdad Eats All of Son's Special Noodles

It was soon revealed the whole incident -- which included a 13-year-old's year abroad and Japanese food -- was about much more than just noodles.

The mother of a teenage boy took to the internet after an unsettling incident with her husband.

While the tale she told, on an anonymous Reddit forum, had enough twists and turns (and exotic locales) to garner thousands of upvotes, it was a comment from a stranger that ended up revealing a truth about her marriage.

AITA for flipping out after he ate my son's food?

"I don't think I'm an AH, honestly," OP began. "However, literally everyone I've spoken to is against me on this because 'it's just food, I would never make someone feel like s--t over food, blah blah'. So, here I am."

She then let everyone know she was a 30-year-old mother with two children.

"I have a 13yo son named Colby with my ex husband," she explained. "Last year my son desperately wanted to go to Japan because his father currently lives there and my son had been there multiple times for visits during the summer and fell in love with it."

"He begged me to let him live with his dad for a year and while it broke my [f--king] heart and gave me extreme anxiety, I agreed. I couldn't say no," she admitted. "He went there for a year and came back home in August of this year."

"As many could imagine, Japan has much different cuisines than the US does and while my son wouldn't complain about anything I put in front of him, he did make a few comments about missing Japanese dishes," she recounted.

"So I went through a few websites, got a hold of his dad, etc and I was able to get some of the ingredients and recipes shipped out to me," the mother said. "His favorite one is some type of noodles with a dark brown spicy sauce. I can't remember the name off the top of my head but since it's his favorite, I have his father send me out the noodles and sauce so my son can prepare it for himself at home, as well as buying him the fresh ingredients needed."

Here's where things took a turn, mentioning for the first time that she had remarried and had a child with her new husband.

"Well, me and my husband's daughter (9) asked Colby the day before yesterday if she could have some of his noodles," she explained. "He said no. He only said no because he's made the dish for her before and she wasted the entire thing because it was too spicy. So she doesn't like it and therefore he said no and reminded her that she didn't like it."

"Before my daughter could even respond, my husband pipes up with 'give her some, there's no reason why you can't share'. So I stepped in and said no, and that she's already had it and threw it in the trash and this is his food. He doesn't have to share his food. [My husband] just kind of walks off," OP wrote.

"Well, this morning my son asked where all of his noodles were (4 packages) and my husband says 'I ate them'. I asked why [the f--k] he would do that and he said 'because I wanted to'. To me this felt like a big 'f--k you' because I told him my son didn't have to share his food, so I did lose it," she wrote.

"He did this on purpose. I just know it," she went on to share. "I told him he was a f--king pig on a power trip and he should be ashamed of himself for eating my son's food. He says I'm ridiculous and I'm an AH for calling him a pig (because he's overweight) simply because he was hungry and wanted to eat. Everyone else says I'm an AH too, as I said. AITA?"

A Random Comment on Reddit Revealed a Truth About Her Marriage

The post overwhelmingly received a NTA [not the a-hole] vote from Redditors.

However, one comment, which got nearly ten thousand upvotes, seemed to provide some insight into the entire situation -- provoking a response from OP.

"NTA - Your husband seems to be on a power trip and I'm thinking there was more than one reason your son wanted to live with his father in Japan so much," the insightful Redditor began. "Yeah, it's just food. HOWEVER it's food that was purchased by your son's father and then shipped to him from Japan. It belongs to your son and your son only. He does not have to give it to anyone he doesn't want to as it's a gift from his father."

"I really think you need to have a private conversation with your son, away from your husband, and ask him if your husband treats him poorly when you're not around. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if the answer was yes," they continued.

"Also, eating four packages of noodles in one sitting just to dominate your 13 year old son is both a pig thing to do, and extremely immature," the commenter said, validating the mother. "It's the equivalent of licking all the cookies so no one else can have one."

The comment clearly struck a chord with OP, who wrote in reply: "I'm pretty sure he would lick all the cookies just so no one else could have one. We were already on the fast track to divorce honestly."

The sagacious Redditor replied back to OP, writing: "I sincerely think it's time to pull the trigger on it. I guarantee you he's either been doing or saying things without you knowing to put your son down. Based on the entire situation, it sounds like he spoils his daughter and got pissy because someone was saying no to her. And if that's the case, as she hits her teen years, life is going to simply get awful in that household."