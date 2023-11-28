Parent Gets Overwhelming Support for Taking Daughter's Side in Brutal Takedown of Class Clown Captured on Video

Getty (Stock)

After intense conflict with the principal and the mother of the class clown, the parent gave a major update on the repercussions of the savage incident caught on video.

A parent took to the internet for some advice after an incident at their daughter's school.

The post clearly resonated with the Reddit community, garnering tens of thousands of interactions, mostly from fellow parents or former teachers on the anonymous forum.

After receiving overwhelming support -- and some criticism -- the parent offered a major update on the incident.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

AITA for refusing to make my daughter issue an apology to the class clown and telling the mother her daughter is a brat.

"My daughter (Ava 14) is a good kid in general," OP's post began. "She gets good grades and is pretty quiet at school sticking to her friend group and not causing issue. I was surprised getting a call today that I needed to pick her up since she got in trouble at school."

"Basically what happened was the class clown (Mia) was messing around in class was dancing/singing during class for no reason. My daughter had enough and told her to shut the f--k up, no one likes her and she is the reason no one enjoys school. A student recorded the whole thing. Mia ended up crying and principal office they were both sent."

"The principal wanted my daughter to give an apology to her," the parent continued. "I told them no and that we are leaving. This started the mom telling me her daughter needs an apology. I told her that her kid is a brat and she should learn how to behave in class. That if she wasn't annoying as all hell my daughter wouldn’t have snapped after 5 months."

"She called me a jerk and my daughter is iffy if she should apologize so I am making this."

My daughter had enough and told her to shut the f--k up, no one likes her and she is the reason no one enjoys school. A student recorded the whole thing."

OP then updated the post "to clear stuff up" and added: "This was asked, the teacher was trying to get her back to her seat, this was in a middle of lesson. She was trying and Mia was ignoring her and kept going."

"Also since some people are confused, this wasn’t a one time thing, according to my daughter she had 5 months of dealing with Mia and her behavior."

"Another question I’ve seen, does she have ADHD. No idea, not my kid. If she does it [may] explain some things but doesn’t excuse it."

OP then did another "edit" but this time with an actual update on the whole situation.

"So some stuff has happened since [I] posted this, it got out what my daughter did to the other parents and they have sent me email receipts of how many times they tried to get the school to do something about Mia. Most of the parents are pissed Ava had to go to the principals."

"The principal has sent an email about conduct in the classroom and a new policy that if kids disrupt a class they will be taking action. Don’t know what that means yet," OP concluded.

How the Reddit Community Reacted

Overwhelmingly, the post received an NTA (not the a-hole) verdict, with many sharing their experiences dealing with disruptive behavior -- while others expressed concern about the overall impact this incident had on the so-called "class clown."

A popular question among the commenters had to with the teacher and their role in all of this, as one Redditor put it: "NTA, but where is the teacher when this class clown is doing her thing, why do the kids have to tell her to sit down and shut up. Both parents are in the wrong, one doesn't know her child is a brat and your child should apologize to the class and teacher."

OP responded, writing: "She was there, trying to get the kid to go back to her seat. This was in the middle of a lesson. It wasn’t working, she had no control of the room. I saw the video, Mia was completely ignoring her."

At that age it's the video that would worry me because public shaming can be really hard on some people."

Another comment, which received thousands of upvotes, was from a former teacher: "NTA. At 14 these are either 8th graders or high schoolers. If this student is constantly derailing class and preventing other students from learning, she should be called out. Teachers really can’t do anything in this day and age (former teacher here). Peer pressure/public call outs can work - especially if it’s the other students saying 'hey this isn’t okay.' One comment in five months isn’t bullying - your daughter lost her patience."

Most of the criticism directed to OP was from those who felt they should have addressed the issue sooner, directly with the school before their daughter's outburst.

One commenter, rather than branding OP YTA, instead asked: "INFO: This had been expressed to you by your daughter for months, per your OP. Have you, or your daughter, contacted the school about the disruptions before this? Has the teacher in the classroom done anything to ensure class remains focused on learning?"

"Yessssss, I’m sure that mom was getting calls from the teacher. I’ve sent an email before, I know a few other moms had. Nothing changed," OP replied.

Remember that if you feel like no one likes you, you are right. Just try not to be so....you."

Others, however, had empathy for the so-called "class clown," as one parent noted: "I have a class clown kid as well, not nearly as bad as Mia sounds, and I would have no idea how to turn some of those comments into teachable moments. 'Little son, remember that people go to school to learn so can you try not being the reason everyone hates going to school?' 'Remember that if you feel like no one likes you, you are right. Just try not to be so....you.' The only teachable moment I can think is to use her as an example of how NOT to handle conflict with someone else."

"The kid crossed a line with some of those comments and as a teacher I would have given them both office referrals," the commenter continued. "I also know as a teacher that if Mia has any type of accomadation or disability on file with the school then it is infinitely harder to punish her behavior. At that age it's the video that would worry me because public shaming can be really hard on some people."