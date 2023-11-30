Jennifer Garner Adorably Dances on Family Switch Red Carpet

Getty

Garner and her costar Ed Helms also both recently explained why there was "so much wrong" with their onscreen smooch for the Netflix movie.

Jennifer Garner proved to be as wholesome and adorable as ever while dancing on the red carpet for her new movie Family Switch -- in running shoes, no less!

The beloved star kicked off her heels at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix movie on Wednesday night, rocking a red dress and said athletic trainers.

In a recreation (spoiler alert) of a family dance routine from the film, Garner, Ed Helms and other cast members on the arrivals carpet got their groove on, which you can watch in the videos above and below.

Fans on social media branded the actress a "true delight", with one noting, "How can you not like Jennifer Garner."

Meanwhile, Garner and Helms both recently told People there was "so much wrong" with their onscreen smooch in the movie.

Family Switch, as its title implies, is a classic body swap tale with a twist -- everyone in the family undergoes the transformation.

Of the movie kiss, Helms said, "There's so many layers of terrible awkwardness."

While Garner elaborated, noting the plot complications: "If I were in my mom's body kissing my dad, I'm kissing my dad, and I'm also kissing my brother because my brother is in my dad's body. There's so much wrong with it."

Family Switch stars streaming on Netflix on November 30.