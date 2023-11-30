RHOSLC's Heather Gay Says She Won't 'Ever' Film with Monica Garcia Again After Lawsuits

Getty

"It's pretty definitive for myself. I can't speak for my other cast members, but for me, it's pretty clear," said Gay, whose Beauty Lab accused Garcia of stiffing them $2k over a "cosmetic injection," before Monica countersued.

It looks like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Monica Garcia won't be sharing the screen together in future seasons, at least if the former has anything to say about it.

While speaking with Variety on the red carpet for their Women in Reality TV event, Gay shared that she doesn't plan on "ever" filming with Garcia again amid legal drama between the two.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Garcia and Gay -- specifically her med spa business, Beauty Lab -- have been fighting it out in court since the summer, according to legal documents obtained by TooFab.

Variety alluded to the drama during their interview with Gay, and asked the reality star if she believes she'll ever shoot with Garcia again.

"I don't think I ever will, ever." Gay, 49, said, adding, "It's pretty definitive for myself. I can't speak for my other cast members, but for me, it's pretty clear."

There are only a few episodes left of Season 4, with Gay teasing what's to come for the season, including a cast trip to Bermuda and a reunion.

"Both experiences were beyond anything I've ever experienced in my own life or anything I've seen on television, so I think that the viewers are in for a lot of shocks and surprises," she told Variety. "Bermuda was truly a turn of events for all of us. None of us saw anything coming, and then the way it all exploded and didn't really resolve at [the] reunion is something to watch for as well."

"The resolution wasn't typical of a reunion I don't think," she added.

#RHOSLC's Heather Gay on whether she would film with Monica Garcia again: "I don't think I ever will." | Variety #WomenOfReality presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/XzVJ4cjBpO — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023 @Variety

This comes only a few weeks after it was revealed that Gay and Garcia have been facing off in court since before the current season's premiere back in September.

Legal documents obtained by TooFab show Gay's Beauty Lab and Laser LLC filed suit against Garcia back in August 2023, claiming she entered into a contract with them back in 2019 for $2,449 worth of "cosmetic injections." The deal, per Beauty Lab's lawyers, was set up in a way where Garcia paid around $449 upfront, before making $200 payments monthly for 10 months for the balance. While they say Garcia paid $449, they also accuse her of failing to make any other payments.

The lawsuit claimed Beauty Lab has "suffered, and continues to suffer, significant losses and damages, as described above, because of Defendant's breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing." Beauty Lab is seeking "an award of damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $2,000," as well as attorney fees and additional relief.

In September, following the season premiere, in which Garcia made her debut on RHOSLC, Garcia's attorneys responded and filed their own countersuit.

In their response, Garcia's lawyers said she made "no further payments" beyond the initial $449 because she "received defective, negligently given injections, which did not have the intended, promised result." She claimed the parties involved "reached an oral accord and satisfaction wherein Monica paid for another, competent party to fix the damage to Monica's nose and lips caused by the incompetent, negligent actions of Beauty Lab's staff, and Beauty Lab was entitled to no further payment."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They concluded that Beauty Lab's "claims are barred by its unclean hands because it seeks payment for procedures it botched and negligently performed."

Following the news of the lawsuits, Gay spoke out on her Instagram, slamming Garcia as a "desperate woman," although she didn't mention her costar by name.

"Beauty Lab + Laser is a phenomenal business, in the top 1% of providers, with over 3,000 positive reviews. Our injectors are nationally ranked and leaders within the industry and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself," she wrote alongside an ad for her beauty brand. "This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability."

While Garcia's initial countersuit in September included negligence as a cause of action, that was amended in an updated version submitted following BravoCon in early November. Negligence was replaced with Breach of Independent Duty of Care. They're also countersuiing for breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing and accused Beauty Lab of making their claims "in bad faith."

"Beauty Lab knew or should have known its claims and causes of action alleged in its complaint in this action have no merit because of the negligent manner its medical procedures were performed on Monica, the substandard results, causing Monica to seek competent medical care from a third party," they wrote, before things took a more personal turn.

"Beauty Lab's complaint has been made because of the personal animosity towards Monica of Heather Gay, an officer and director of Heatherentertainment, Inc., a member of Beauty Lab and Laser, LLC," say Garcia's lawyers, "not because of the claims in the complaint, which Beauty Lab and Heather Gay know to be unfounded."