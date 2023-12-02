Georgia Man Who Threw Hot Grease at Popeyes Employee Sentenced to Prison

Getty

The 25-year-old -- who pled guilty to aggravated battery -- allegedly stuck a pot of grease in the fryer before tossing it at an employee, who was left with second and third-degree burns.

A Georgia man will serve time in prison after throwing a pot of hot grease at a Popeyes.

Jordan Alexander Duncan, 25, was sentenced to three years in prison by a Bibb County Superior Court Judge in Macon, Georgia, as reported by the local outlet, The Telegraph, earlier this week.

According to the publication, Duncan pled guilty to aggravated battery in the November 2021 attack.

While detailing the incident in court, per The Telegraph, prosecutors said Duncan visited a Popeyes location in Macon, where he had previously worked, to pick up his last paycheck.

According to prosecutors, after Duncan walked in, he grabbed a pot of grease and dipped it in the fryer, before he then tossed it at another employee, Kelvin Early.

Per The Telegraph, Early was left with second and third-degree burns.

The outlet reported that Duncan's motivation behind the incident -- including why he targeted Early -- wasn't clearly explained in court. However, according to The Telegraph, Duncan, his lawyer, and his mother testified that the 25-year-old struggled with his mental health and substance abuse.

Per the outlet, Duncan admitted to the court that he needs to make a change and is "committed to getting there." While Early was not present for Duncan's sentencing, prosecutors said, per The Telegraph, that he wanted Duncan to receive some punishment for his crime.

The Telegraph also reported that Duncan's sentence includes that he must stay away from Early and the Popeyes restaurant.