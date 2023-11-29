Teen Found Guilty of Murdering 73-Year-Old Woman 'Skinned Alive,' Dismembered During Carjacking

WWLTV/Facebook

The teen seen on video beating Linda Frickey in a violent carjacking -- before driving off as she was dragged behind the vehicle, losing her arm in the process -- expressed remorse in a hand-written note to her family.

A Louisiana teenager has been found guilty in the gruesome carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman.

On Monday, 18-year-old John Honore was convicted of second-degree murder following the death of Linda Frickey back in March 2022. While Honore had three accomplices -- 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and 16-year-old Mar’Qel Curtis -- they pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter charges and were given 20-year prison sentences.

Honore's sentencing will be held on January 12, he faces a lifetime behind bars with possibility of parole in 25 years.

The carjacking was caught on video, with Honore pepper-spraying and attempting to pull Frickey from her car while punching and kicking her. She, however, was caught on her seatbelt and dragged more than 700 feet as they took off in the car, her arm severed from her body in the process.

"The defendant, after pepper spraying her, grabs her, pulls her out of her car, puts heel to her face, stomps her on the head, gets on top, punches her, gets into the driver seat and you will see decisions made that ended Frickey's life," prosecutors said in the courtroom, saying Frickey was "screaming and pleading for him to stop."

A witness, who lived nearby, said she at first thought the car was dragging a mannequin before realizing it was a neighbor. "This woman was skinned alive, tortured, and I can't imagine the pain she went through," she testified.

Honore's attorney reportedly acknowledged his client's role in the crime, but felt that because It didn't involve a lethal weapon, lacked murderous intent. "He has accepted responsibility and is asking not to be punished but given a chance," he said during the trial, while also pointing to Honore's age. "Sometimes idiot children do awful things," he reportedly said, "But it doesn’t mean that we throw away that child."

A hand-written letter to Frickey's family from the teen was also presented in court, which read:

To the family of Ms. Linda Frickey,

I am John and I am so sorry and I apologize for you having to go through what you are going through. No persons family should have to, go through that type of hurt. I made the biggest mistake of my life that day. I think about what you, and the family may be goin through everyday.

I have wanted to write you all a letter for a long time but I didn’t know what to say, and I still don’t know what to say. I just want you to know sincerely that I am sorry, and I know words may change how you feel but I want you to know that I’m aware of how serious this is and I am trying as I think I am doing the right thing.

If you read this,

Thank you and at least accept the letter.

J.H.

After about three and a half hours of deliberation, the jury came back with a guilty verdict Monday evening.

During a press conference following the verdict, Frickey's sister-in-law pushed for the maximum sentence.