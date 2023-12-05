Ink Master Sneak Peek: Remaining Artists Battle It Out for Final Skull Pick (Exclusive)

Paramount+

Tasked with making a sick design with smashed glass, the final five know how much is on the line for the last Flash Challenge.

With only five contestants left on Ink Master, landing the final skull pick of the season is more important than ever.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's new episode, tattoo artists Bobby Johnson, Bryan Black, Jozzy Camacho, Freddie Albrighton and Jon Mesa are tasked with creating art by simply breaking glass for a Flash Challenge.

The prize: the ability to assign the tattoos of the week, giving the victor the chance to send their biggest competitors home by giving them a harder piece.

And at this point in the game, that advantage can be a life saver.

"If there's ever a time to get skull picks, it's now," says Bryan. "I've adapted, I've pivoted and I've made it all the way to the top five. But I see the bottom a lot, so I'll take any advantage I can get. It's very hard to control a crack, let alone a crack that conveys a light source."

While Freddie worries his piece might be too small, he also wanted it to be clean -- deciding to keep it simpler instead of taking a bigger risk. Though Jon comments on Freddie's "real minimum" design, he also acknowledges the UK tattoo artist and fellow contestant Bobby have been his biggest competition all season.

"I've been in the middle, coasting, and that's not who I am. I'm a top dog," he adds in a confessional. "It's my last chance to take over this game."

Adds Bobby: "Sometimes I go at my own pace and other people rush. I cannot let that get to my head. It's no secret I've had a couple of bad weeks. If I want to get back to the top, I need to get this skull pick and I need to crush this flash challenge. Especially since it's the last one."

As Jon exclaims, "This s--t is hard" while cracking glass, it's Freddie who seems most confident he'll score the skull pick victory. "If they have good taste, I will win," he says, while telling Bobby his piece seems a little too reminiscent of his previous work and Jon his isn't all that exciting.