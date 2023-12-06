RHOM's Guerdy Abraira Calls Larsa Pippen a 'Pathological Liar' Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis Scandal

Bravo

The blowup comes after Guerdy entrusted Larsa with the news of her breast cancer diagnosis, only for Larsa to tell her other 'RHOM' castmates before Guerdy had the chance.

When it comes to her health, Guerdy Abraira does not mess around.

On Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Miami, Guerdy finally gets the chance to confront Larsa Pippen about spreading the news of Guerdy's breast cancer diagnosis.

Sat across from Larsa and the rest of her castmates at Julia Lemigova's F--k Cancer party, the topic is broached after Lisa Hochstein openly asks Guerdy about her health following their conversation at a separate event just days prior.

"I can't believe what's happening to you, and we talked about it the other night. I tried to question you...," Lisa begins before Guerdy interjects.

"You already knew," Guerdy says.

It's then Larsa jumps in, knowing full well Guerdy's retort is aimed at her.

"Guerdy, you never told me not to tell anyone," Larsa insists.

Bravo

Guerdy hits back, "Larsa, you are completely mistaken. You even made a joke about TMZ."

While a clip from a previous episode shows that Guerdy did in fact ask Larsa to keep the news a secret, Larsa seems flabbergasted over Guerdy's anger.

"Were you not going to tell them?" Larsa asks, to which Guerdy replies that she was, even before posting the news on Instagram for the world to see, had Larsa not spilled the tea first.

As for the "test" Guerdy said she was giving Larsa, Guerdy said before re-entering a friendship with Larsa after previous squabbles, she wanted to see if she could trust her with information as sensitive as her breast cancer diagnosis.

"It's a way for me to start with you as a friend again, and letting you into my life," Guerdy explains. "You were irresponsible with the information."

"I was trying to do you a favor and tell the other girls," Larsa claims. "I told them from a place of love."

Larsa's response only angers Guerdy more, with the mother of two wondering who Larsa is in her life to be telling her personal, medical news to other people.

"Who the hell do you think you are to talk about my news to tell people?" Guerdy asks. "Who are you?!"

Guerdy continues to maintain that she told Larsa to keep quiet about the information, despite Larsa's insistence that she didn't, calling the OnlyFans model a "pathological liar."

"You gotta stop saying that 'cause you're wrong," Larsa yells before storming off.

"You lie about everything. Sloppy! Sloppy!," Guerdy shoots back.

Still, Lara insists she's coming from a good place, something that some of the other women seem to second.

"I'm just not gonna deal with someone calling me a liar. I was literally trying to get the girls to rally around you and show you love," Larsa says in a confessional. "And if you don't know that about me, then you're the liar."

After Lisa too says she believes Larsa was coming from a good place, Guerdy decides to leave the party, telling the group, "If it happened to you, you would not like it."

Larsa sticks around trying to share her side of the story, but the women are divided, with some siding with Guerdy, and others giving Larsa the benefit of the doubt.

Later in the episode, the group appears to mend fences, at least long enough to make it out to Palm Beach for a group trip. How long that will last, however, remains to be seen.