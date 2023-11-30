Larsa Pippen Questions Validity of Guerdy Abraira's Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Calls Out Her Drinking Habits

Bravo

The pair's on-going feud comes after Guerdy revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer -- a secret she had entrusted with Larsa, who couldn't keep it a secret for long.

Larsa Pippen isn't so convinced when it comes to Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis.

On Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa questions the validity of Guerdy's diagnosis after Lisa Hochstein tells the reality star that Guerdy told Larsa about her diagnosis as a "test."

"I'm not gonna say who or what or how, but I found out you're having a problem," Lisa is seen telling Guerdy. "You're dealing with a health problem, and I want to be there for you as your friend."

While Lisa wouldn't say who told her, Guerdy knew right away that it was Larsa who shared the news.

"I tested someone because I knew they couldn't keep their mouth shut... I was testing someone, and the person failed bigly," Guerdy shares, noting in a confessional that she knew Larsa would "sing like a canary."

Fans of the show will remember that Larsa was one of the first people Guerdy told about her diagnosis -- which she asked Larsa to keep a secret, only for Larsa to go and spill the tea to friends and fellow castmates just hours later at Marcus Jordan's welcome home party.

A day later, when Lisa tells Larsa about the conversation between her and Guerdy, doubts begin to arise, with Larsa not only questioning Guerdy's cancer diagnosis, but whether or not she should be drinking alcohol given her recent health update.

"She said it was a test to see if you would go back and tell everybody," Lisa tells Larsa.

"Listen, I don't have time for tests. She needs to grow up. Tests?!" Larsa says, dumbfounded. "You're sick. You're not supposed to be getting upset, screaming. That's not good for you. You're not supposed to be drinking."

She continues, "When I said to her, we were talking and she was like, 'I'm gonna have a drink or two.' And I was like, 'You're not supposed to be drinking.'"

"If you have cancer, you don't drink," Larsa adds. "And she's like, 'Oh, I can have a drink or two.' I'm like, 'OK.' So, I don't know."

Larsa doubled down on her confusion over Guerdy's cancer diagnosis in a confessional, telling the cameras, "Do you have cancer? Do you not have cancer?"

"Who tests cancer? That's so crazy to me," she says.

Larsa's loose lips had Guerdy feel like she was backed into a corner, forcing the wedding planner to open up about her diagnosis on Instagram long before she was ready to.

"Today was a day I had to post my truth. Why? Because you have TMZ Larsa," Guerdy is heard saying in confessional. "What Larsa did was so sloppy. What if my kids didn't know? What if my family didn't know just yet? And what if it got leaked to the press?"

While Larsa and Guerdy only briefly come face-to-face on Wednesday's episode, it's clear Guerdy is not happy, a feeling that grows increasingly worse once the women at Julia's F--k Cancer party tell Guerdy that Larsa's been questioning whether or not Guerdy is sick in the first place.

"I don't understand how Larsa is first, telling everyone that I have cancer and is now questioning Nicole to see if I have cancer," a flabbergasted Guerdy says in another confessional.

Upon Larsa's arrival, tensions are noticeably high, with Guerdy silencing any attempt Larsa makes to direct conversation her way, accusing her castmate of spreading "gossip."

Larsa seems confused but also ready to defend herself, warning Guerdy in a confessional not to "poke the bear."