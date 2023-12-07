Joy Behar Playfully Rips Matt Rogers for Outing Her Airplane Etiquette on 'The View'

ABC

"You were barefoot on that plane," Rogers revealed, slightly embarrassing the longtime 'View' co-host.

What happens on an airplane stays on the airplane... or at least that's what Joy Behar thought.

Behar was taken aback during Wednesday's episode of The View, when comedian Matt Rogers exposed her for her airplane etiquette.

"You were barefoot on that plane," Rogers, 33, revealed, after sharing that he and Behar were once on the same flight back from the Bahamas.

"Shut up! Don't tell people that," The View co-host, 81, replied. "I wasn't walking around, though."

Behar's co-host, Sunny Hostin, was able to attest to Roger's claim, sharing that she too was on that flight and saw the TV personality take her shoes off.

"I was seated next to her and you did take your shoes off," Hostin shared.

"So what?!" Behar responded, as the panel laughed in both shock and amusement over her choice to go barefoot on the plane.

Rogers took it easy on Behar, adding that he "respected" her decision to let her feet hang out, calling it a "power move."

"I object to this court of inquiry right now," Behar added, appearing slightly embarrassed.

"Let's move on," Hostin said, changing the topic.

Whoopi Goldberg then chimed in with a moment of comedic relief, telling the panel, "This is why I don't hang out with them," causing the audience to erupt into laughter.

While many consider taking your shoes off on an airplane a no-no, Behar thinks her feet are "gorgeous," even propping them up on the table once during a taping in February 2022.

It all went down when the ladies were discussing whether guests should abide by a homeowner's rule to take their shoes off at their home, to which Behar said not her, before showing off her twinkly toes.

"Not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have," she said.

Hostin agreed at the time, adding, "You do have gorgeous feet."

Behar also got a foot massage from Matthew McConaughey while on the show -- twice -- the most recent time when he appeared on The View in September.