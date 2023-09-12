Matthew McConaughey Massages Joy Behar's Feet (Again!) on The View

"It so happens I got a pedicure this week," Behar says while flopping her foot on the table in front of a game McConaughey -- while Whoopi tried to ignore the whole toe-curling situation
Matthew McConaughey gave Joy Behar a foot massage on The View, and it's not the first time!
The actor joined the hosts on the show where he not only relived but re-enacted his famous 2006 reflexology session with the comedian.
Without prompting, Behar pulled her foot up onto the table, declaring that "it so happens I got a pedicure this week."
Matthew @McConaughey relives a 2006 iconic View moment by giving @JoyVBehar a foot massage! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5oAuSwExta— The View (@TheView) September 12, 2023 @TheView
McConaughey gamely once more grabbed onto her foot while revealing he learned his massage antics from his dad.
"If you remember what I was inspired from was my dad would do this...every time we had a date come over."
Matthew McConaughey's Mom 'Really Tested' Camila Alves When They Started Dating: 'I Let Her Have It'View Story
"We noticed that they started coming over to the house earlier and earlier," said the actor.
"We're going out at 8, they'd show up at 7. 'Why'd you show up at 7?' When we walked out and ready to go on the date, who is sitting on the couch getting a foot rub? Your date! Dad would always give them a foot rub," he said.
Behar was pleased, noting that "reflexology is [McConaughey's] next career."
Whoopi Goldberg was less than impressed and commented, "I'm just going to let all of that go by."