Matthew McConaughey Massages Joy Behar's Feet (Again!) on The View

"It so happens I got a pedicure this week," Behar says while flopping her foot on the table in front of a game McConaughey -- while Whoopi tried to ignore the whole toe-curling situation

The actor joined the hosts on the show where he not only relived but re-enacted his famous 2006 reflexology session with the comedian.

Without prompting, Behar pulled her foot up onto the table, declaring that "it so happens I got a pedicure this week."

McConaughey gamely once more grabbed onto her foot while revealing he learned his massage antics from his dad.

"If you remember what I was inspired from was my dad would do this...every time we had a date come over."

"We noticed that they started coming over to the house earlier and earlier," said the actor.

"We're going out at 8, they'd show up at 7. 'Why'd you show up at 7?' When we walked out and ready to go on the date, who is sitting on the couch getting a foot rub? Your date! Dad would always give them a foot rub," he said.

Behar was pleased, noting that "reflexology is [McConaughey's] next career."