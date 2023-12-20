Sam Asghari Reveals 40 Lb Weight Loss Transformation After Britney Spears Split

Getty / Instagram

"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don't get to necessarily focus on yourself," said the actor, who split from Britney Spears in August after 14 months of marriage.

Sam Asghari is opening up about his recent physical transformation.

In an interview with Page Six, the actor showed off his new, slimmed-down physique and detailed his fitness journey, revealing he lost "a good 35 to 40 pounds" amid his "transformation" following his split from Britney Spears.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"So, in the past five months I've had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds," Asghari said. "Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does."

The former personal trainer added that he recently had a "spiritual" and "energy" shift in his life.

"I have more time for myself to focus on myself," he said, adding, "Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself."

Asghari -- who filed for divorce from Spears in August after 14 months of marriage -- said that his fitness transformation is "not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Sometimes you get too focused on yourself," he told Page Six, noting that "self-love is something everyone should practice."

Asghari, 29, and Spears, 42, started dating in 2017. The two became engaged in 2011 and tied the knot last year. However, in August, after a little over a year of marriage, the former couple separated, with Asghari filing for divorce.

Following his split from the pop star, the Black Monday star said he doesn't have any plans to jump back into the dating pool just yet.

"I'm focusing on work at the moment," he said. "I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon. That's for sure."