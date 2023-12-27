Business Partner of YouTuber Accused of Abuse Admits to Forcing Child to 'Jump Into a Cactus'

Facebook

Jodi Hildebrandt followed in Ruby Franke's footsteps, pleading guilty to four counts of child abuse; court docs detail all the horrifying acts she admits to committing.

Jodi Hildebrandt, the business partner of YouTube star Ruby Franke, pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse.

While the therapist and Franke were charged with six counts of felony child abuse each, they both had two charges dropped as part of their plea deals. Each count carries a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The two were arrested in September after Franke's 12-year-old son reportedly climbed out of a window at Hildebrandt's home appearing "emaciated and malnourished." According to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safely Department, police were called by a citizen who reported the child had "open wounds and duct tape around the extremities" and was asking for both food and water.

Police then found Franke's 10-year-old daughter in similar condition in Hildebrandt's house.

As part of her plea agreement, Hildebrandt offered additional details regarding the abuse Franke's youngest two children suffered, including trying to convince them they were possessed and deserved to be punished. The court docs, as KUTV pointed out, were almost a mirror image of the ones Franke signed off on.

One detail Hildebrandt admitted to which was absent from Franke's deal, however, was that she "either physically forced or coerced [one of the victims] to jump into a cactus multiple times."

On the flip side, Franke admitted to kicking her son "while wearing boots," "holding his head underwater, and cutting off oxygen by placing her hand over his mouth and nose." Those accusations weren't listed in Hildebrandt's deal.

Otherwise, the two deals are strikingly similar.

Like Franke, Hildebrandt admitted to the "physical torture" of Franke's son, forcing him to do physical tasks -- including wall-sits, carrying boxes of books up and down stairs and working outside -- "for hours and days at a time." That activity led to "repeated and serious sunburns" that would blister.

The boy was also isolated, denied food, water, books, and electronics. After an escape attempt in July, his hands and feet were "regularly bound" with handcuffs on his wrists and ankles, sometimes with rope also tying the cuffs together while lifting his arms and legs off the ground.

When it came to the female child, they admitted she was subjected to much of the same treatment as her brother, was "forced to work outside in the head barefoot" and made to run on "dirt roads for an extended period of time," causing injuries to her feet.

Both women also admitted to trying to convince the two children they were "evil and possessed" and "that the punishments were necessary to repent."

While Franke's sentencing has been set for February 20th, Hildebrandt's hasn't been released.

Ruby Franke and estranged husband Kevin share six children. The family all appeared in videos on the 8 Passengers channel, which launched back in 2015, before it was shuttered earlier this year.

According to Insider, Franke's parenting style was criticized by some viewers who felt it was abusive, while some of her comments were deemed offensive. After the 8 Passengers channel was deleted, she and Hildebrandt launched their ConneXions podcast, which also sparked criticism.