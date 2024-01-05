Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Talk Possible Barbie Musical

Getty

Barbie could be coming to a stage near you.

According to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, turning the hit film into a musical is something the pair have been thinking about.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Robbie, Gerwig and America Ferrera at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Thursday, where they discussed the possibility of bringing Barbie and its beloved soundtrack to the Great White Way.

"Trust me, this isn't the first ... this is not the first time we've thought of it, yeah," Robbie told ET when asked about Barbie's Broadway prospects. "It's so fun when you can turn everything into a big, crazy musical number. Everything is infinitely more fun."

And Gerwig agreed, adding, "A lot," sharing in Robbie's penchant for musicals. "I'm deeply [in] love [with] musicals. Also, America's performed in musicals!"

Ferrera, who played Mattel employee Gloria, was also on-board, telling ET she feels like her character "has a number in her."

Nothing would make the Barbie director happier, with Gerwig continuing to gush over her love of musicals.

"I really love musicals. I mean, nothing would make me happier. So, I would love a musical," Gerwig maintained.

Turning Barbie into a musical wouldn't be all that surprising given its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, with Barbie: The Album, earning a nom for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, as well as 10 other nominations. In fact, four of the five nominees in the Best Song Written for Visual Media went to tracks from Barbie.

One of the hit track's from the album, Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" is already a winner, taking home the Chairman's Award at the gala.

"It's so cool," Eilish gushed to ET of being awarded the prize, which has previously gone to Amy Adams, Viola Davis, George Clooney and more. "I heard that it's also never been given to a songwriter, which is such an honor, so we're really, really, really excited."