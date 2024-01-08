Rosamund Pike Wore Veil to Golden Globes After Face Was 'Smashed Up' In Skiing Accident

Getty

The Saltburn actress explained why she was rocking a "protective veil" on the red carpet, before she was photographed without it later in the evening.

There's a very good reason why Saltburn star Rosamund Pike was wearing a black veil to the Golden Globe Awards.

The actress turned heads thanks to the fascinator atop her own on the red carpet, stepping out in a black lace dress and matching headpiece to the event. Pike, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work in the Emerald Fennell-film, explained to Variety the unique reason behind her look.

After first being told by host Marc Malkin that her overall appearance at the event seemed very Saltburn-inspired, Pike agreed.

"You have to channel it, don't you? Either a weird funeral vibe, or maybe she wore black to her wedding," she said, before calling it "a protective veil for the occasion."

"I had an accident over Christmas, actually, I had a skiing accident," she then explained. "I had to think, not what you want knowing you're coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January. On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought, I need to do something."

Though she noted her face has since "healed," she "kind of fell in love with the look" and still decided to wear it to the event.

She did remove the headpiece once inside the ceremony, where she was photographed without any remaining sign of her accident.

Her category was one of the earlier ones of the evening, but Pike lost out to The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph.