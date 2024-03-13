Olivia Munn Attended Oscars with John Mulaney After Double Mastectomy, Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Getty

The actress hit the red carpet in two different gowns at the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair after party, days before revealing her diagnosis.

Just days before revealing her private breast cancer battle -- which included a double mastectomy -- Olivia Munn stepped out on the red carpet with partner John Mulaney.

The actress, 43, was spotted at both the Academy Awards on Sunday night and Vanity Fair's after party, looking gorgeous in two different gowns -- one satin and gold, the other white -- before anyone knew anything about her diagnosis.

Mulaney presented during the telecast.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress opened up about her private health battle for the first time -- revealing the diagnosis came in April 2023, just two months after taking a genetic test checking for cancer genes and a normal mammogram, which both found no signs of the disease.

Since that time, the 43-year-old has had four surgeries and "so many days spend in bed I can't even count" -- but said she's only cried twice, adding, "I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry."

"I've kept my diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing," she continued.

Munn thanked her doctor for doing a test to calculate her Breast Cancer Rick Assessment Score, something which she now says "saved my life." The results of that test came back saying her lifetime risk of having cancer was 37%, leading to an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy, the latter of which revealed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

"30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy," she shared, along with video of her in an emotional state in the hospital before the operation.

"I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she continued, before thanking her friends, family and partner Mulaney for their support.

Of Mulaney, she praised him "for the nights spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect: and "for being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

She captioned her post by writing, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."