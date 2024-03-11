Leonardo DiCaprio Wasn't at the 2024 Oscars: Here's Why

Getty

While DiCaprio himself wasn't nominated for any awards, his film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' nabbed 10 nominations at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio was a no-show at the Oscars.

Despite his film, Killers of the Flower Moon, being nominated for 10 awards at the 2024 Academy Awards Sunday night, DiCaprio was not in attendance -- but he had a good reason!

According to Entertainment Tonight, DiCaprio was in production on his new Paul Thomas Anderson movie at the time of the show.

The Oscar winner's been spotted filming up in Northern California over the last few months alongside Regina Hall.

The untitled flick doesn't have a release date yet or much more in the way of details, but it's been reported that Sean Penn is also set to star in the project.

DiCaprio was largely considered to be snubbed by the Academy when he wasn't nominated for Best Actor for his role of Ernest Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese-directed film.

Killers of the Flower Moon, in fact, did not take home a single trophy, despite its 10 nominations. Even Lily Gladstone, who was considered a soft favorite to win the Best Actress category, ultimately lost to Poor Things star, Emma Stone.

While the film has picked up several accolades throughout its awards season run, its significance goes far beyond what its cast and crew can present on a mantel. DiCaprio spoke previously about the significance of the film, telling ET back in January that Killers of the Flower Moon was "an incredibly important story to tell."

"I know we went into the process with the utmost of care and we wanted to listen, and that was our job," he said. "This was a dark chapter of American history, and we spent many years to try to tell this story right. We are very thankful, not only to the Osage committee for embracing us and telling us their story, but for all the actors, Lily included, to help shape the entire narrative of this movie."