Beyonce Encourages Music Industry to Be 'More Open' to Art Without 'Preconceived Notions'

Getty

Accepting the Innovation Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Beyonce thanked all the artistic innovators before her by name who endured sacrifices while "creating shifts" so that the next generation can "defy any label placed upon them."

While fans didn't get a live performance from Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, they did get to see her adorned in her country-and-western style -- glammed up because she's still Beyoncé -- at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer was appropriately attired for her speech as she accepted the Innovator Award, seeing as how she's pushing into a whole new genre with this release ... and it remains to be seen just how accepted she'll be in that very traditional arena.

Queen Bey has already thanked Mickey Guyton for being one of the trailblazers in opening the doors of country music to her, but she added to that list on Monday night for not just country, but all of music.

In every industry, there are innovators. Without them, an industry grows stale, outdated, and collapses. And yet, with innovation comes resistance. It takes a strong person to both have the creativity to push boundaries and the strength to see it through.

One of the people Bey called out as an innovator who inspired her was Stevie Wonder, who presented the award to her. As she praised him, he returned the favor, telling her, "I just want to thank you for motivating the world to become a better place."

She then turned to the audience and talked about what it is to be an innovator, what innovation really means. "Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy," she said. "Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."

"Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you," she continued. "So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions."

She then dedicated her award to those innovators "who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts, so thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices, and your dauntless spirits." Among them were Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Andre 3000, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson.