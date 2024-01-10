Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears While Watching The Wedding Singer

Everett Collection/Instagram

"We made such a good movie. I love you so much," the actress and talk show host said of Adam Sandler, whom she starred with in the 1998 romcom as well as 2004's '50 First Dates' and 2014's 'Blended.'

Although it's been over 25 years since The Wedding Singer was released, star Drew Barrymore still gets emotional while watching the beloved romantic comedy.

In a video shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared a video of herself breaking down in tears as she took a trip down memory lane and watched the 1998 film, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

"We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year," a visibly emotional Barrymore said, seemingly addressing her close friend.

"What year was it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?" she added with a laugh, before noting that she altered her plans that morning after learning that The Wedding Singer was on TV.

"It started this morning, and I was on my way to yoga class. And I am taking the next later one so I can watch it," Barrymore said.

The Drew Barrymore Show host then turned the camera to show her television, which featured a scene of her on an airplane from the film.

"I love you so much @adamsandler," Barrymore captioned her post. "The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."

Many fans took to the comments section to share how much the film means to them, with several users telling Barrymore that The Wedding Singer is their favorite movie.

In addition to The Wedding Singer, the 48-year-old has shared the screen with Sandler in two other romantic comedies, 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended.

Barrymore and Sandler, 57, have remained very close friends over the years, with the former previously sharing that the latter could bring her back into acting after her years-long hiatus.

While talking about her eponymous talk show with PEOPLE back in 2022, Barrymore said movies require "investing two years into something that could disappear overnight. It doesn't feel like the right Sisyphus to me."

However, the mom of two -- who shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman -- stressed that her talk show doesn't mean she's "never going back" to the big screen. "Maybe when the kids are older," she said, later revealing that Sandler could prompt her to return.