Drew Barrymore Kisses Matt Bomer After Joking That She's 'Only' Attracted to Gay Men

Ooh la la! Drew Barrymore shared a smooch with her guest Matt Bomer on Wednesday's episode of her talk show.

During an interview with Bomer and his Fellow Travelers costar Jonathan Bailey, Barrymore gushed over the "hot" actors -- who are both openly gay -- jokingly admitting that she's "only" attracted to gay men, before locking lips with Bomer.

"Matt, you're so hot. I can't believe I’m actually sitting next to you. In fact, by the way, I don’t know what's wrong with me. I never meet a straight man I'm attracted to. I only am attracted to gay men," Barrymore said. "What is wrong with me? It's like I'm barking up the wrong tree!"

"You have good taste," Bomer said, adding, "Well, We love you. We love you. I love you enough for all of us."

Barrymore then pointed out how both she and Bomer have "both kissed the same man who's also gay," actor Andrew Rannells, to which Bomer suggested they share a kiss!

"I think we should round it out," he said. "The great Andrew Rannells. We have to close the circle."

After both leaning in toward one another, Barrymore and Bomer locked lips, as Bailey and the talk show audience cheered.

"This is the only action I get!" Barrymore joked after the kiss. "It's like, well, I'll just be in my single celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing, and come to work where I get like the best life I've ever lived."