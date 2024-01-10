2024 SAG Nominations Revealed: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear Score Big

Warner Bros./Netflix/HBO/Universal Pictures

And the nominees are ...

The nominations for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani revealed the news over Instagram Live, with films like Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer and TV shows including The Bear, Beef, Succession and Ted Lasso all racking up multiple nominations.

Among the obvious snubs were Charles Melton for May December -- and the film as a whole, actually -- as well as Greta Lee and Past Lives and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things. Jeremy Strong also failed to garner a nomination for the final season of Succession, while the guild completely ignored Saltburn. Also missing from the list: Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon, Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers and Zac Efron for Iron Claw.

After airing on Netflix's YouTube channel last year, the show will stream live on Netflix proper this year on Saturday, February 24th from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Film:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

BRADLEY COOPER / Leonard Bernstein - "MAESTRO"

COLMAN DOMINGO / Bayard Rustin - "RUSTIN"

PAUL GIAMATTI / Paul Hunham - "THE HOLDOVERS"

CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer - "OPPENHEIMER"

JEFFREY WRIGHT / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison - "AMERICAN FICTION"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

ANNETTE BENING / Diana Nyad - "NYAD"

LILY GLADSTONE / Mollie Burkhart - "KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON"

CAREY MULLIGAN / Felicia Montealegre - "MAESTRO"

MARGOT ROBBIE / Barbie - "BARBIE"

EMMA STONE / Bella Baxter - "POOR THINGS"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

STERLING K. BROWN / Clifford Ellison - "AMERICAN FICTION"

WILLEM DAFOE / Godwin Baxter - "POOR THINGS"

ROBERT DE NIRO / William Hale - "KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON"

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss - "OPPENHEIMER"

RYAN GOSLING / Ken - "BARBIE"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

EMILY BLUNT / Kitty Oppenheimer - "OPPENHEIMER"

DANIELLE BROOKS / Sofia - "THE COLOR PURPLE"

PENÉLOPE CRUZ / Laura Ferrari - "FERRARI"

JODIE FOSTER / Bonnie Stoll - "NYAD"

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH / Mary Lamb - "THE HOLDOVERS"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MATT BOMER / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller - "FELLOW TRAVELERS"

JON HAMM / Roy Tillman - "FARGO"

DAVID OYELOWO / Bass Reeves - "LAWMEN: BASS REEVES"

TONY SHALHOUB / Adrian Monk - "MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE"

STEVEN YEUN / Danny Cho - "BEEF"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

UZO ADUBA / Edie Flowers - "PAINKILLER"

KATHRYN HAHN / Clare Pierce - "TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS"

BRIE LARSON / Elizabeth Zott - "LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY"

BEL POWLEY / Miep Gies - "A SMALL LIGHT"

ALI WONG / Amy Lau - "BEEF"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy - "SUCCESSION"

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison - "THE MORNING SHOW"

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy - "SUCCESSION"

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans - "SUCCESSION"

PEDRO PASCAL / Joel - "THE LAST OF US"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy - "THE MORNING SHOW"

ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana - "THE CROWN"

BELLA RAMSEY / Ellie - "THE LAST OF US"

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler - "THE DIPLOMAT"

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy - "SUCCESSION"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent - "TED LASSO"

BILL HADER / Barry - "BARRY"

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich - "THE BEAR"

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso - "TED LASSO"

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "THE BEAR"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson - "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL"

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL"

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues - "ABBOTT ELEMENTARY"

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu - "THE BEAR"

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton - "TED LASSO"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders In the Building

Ted Lasso

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One