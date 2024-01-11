Tina Fey Reveals Why Original 'Mean Girls' Cast Weren't Part of Musical Movie

The writer says there were attempts to reunite the original cast members, emphasizing there's no bad blood, "We tried and we all love each other."

With the buzz surrounding the much anticipated Mean Girls musical film, many fans are keeping an eye out for any appearances from the OG cast members.

While Lindsay Lohan - who played Cady Heron - surprised fans on the pink carpet premiere in New York, none of the other cast from the 2004 film were seen.

Tina Fey explained to The New York Times why the original cast did not reunite for the musical movie, with the writer sharing there were efforts to get them all involved but it didn't work out.

"They’re busy people, so it didn’t come together, but we tried, and we all love each other."

When asked about what their roles would’ve been in the musical movie, Fey replied, “We’ll never know.”

Unfortunately for the diehard Mean Girls fans, the possibility of a sequel with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert has also been squashed.

“To me, part of why the stakes are so high in the story is because everyone’s so young and feelings are huge, love is huge and friendship is huge in a way [that it isn't with] middle-age moms,” Tina told the newspaper. “I love writing about middle-aged people, but I don’t know.”

But it's not because the stars have turned Fey down. Despite McAdams not appearing in the Walmart commercial which reunited a majority of the main stars, the OG Regina George confirmed to Variety in December that she was interested in appearing in a new screen adaptation.

"Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," McAdams told Variety.

Fey opened up to The Times about the reason she wanted to revisit the original film - which also created a Broadway show - in the first place. She was feeling immensely thankful for the impact Mean Girls had on its audience.

"I have other things that I'd like to do. But I have so much gratitude that this movie seemed to stick with people," she told the Times. "When I look at it, I am reminded of how hard I worked on it in the first place. I feel like the bricks and mortar of it were the absolute best possible job I was capable of at the time. It's not perfect, but it holds water."

