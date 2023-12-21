Why Rachel McAdams Said No to Mean Girls Reunion for Walmart Black Friday Ad

Getty

Fans were disappointed when Rachel McAdams was the only main star of Mean Girls to skip out on a series of reunion ads starring Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Mean Girls fans got the sequel they always wanted, even if it wasn't in the form they expected. And even if it didn't include all their favorite Plastics, as Rachel McAdams declined to take part.

Lindsay Lohan reunited with her co-stars Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried for a series of Black Friday ads for Walmart last month which left fans in nostalgia heaven as they got to check in on their favorite characters, and see the next generation of teen terrors.

By the time we'd seen all of the ads filmed, the ladies were even joined by fellow cast members Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surenda in cameo appearances.

In all honesty, her answer was probably something Regina George would have said about the prospect of reuniting with her former classmates this way. "I don't know," she told Variety. "I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest."

The Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret star did suggest that a movie would be fetch -- and yes, we're still trying to make it happen -- but said she didn't think a commercial was her "bag."

There was another detail, apparently, that factored into her decision and we can't believe no one would have told her before she made her decision. "I didn't know everyone was doing it," she said.

"I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics," she added, "But yeah, I found that out later."

So had she known, she might have showed up. But that also means she wouldn't shut the door on talks for a real Mean Girls sequel. Based on just the hints we saw of what these goofy ladies are up to as adults with families and kids of their own, we would totally be down with it as either a feature film or maybe even a prestige limited series.

And with so many of the OG cast having already appeared together in those ads, and McAdams suggesting she'd be down to do something more substantial with them, it sounds like the gang is on board, so what do we need to do? We're already wearing pink on Wednesdays!

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the movie adaptation of the musical adaptation of the original movie when the all-new Mean Girls comes to theaters on January 8, 2024.