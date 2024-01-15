75th Emmys: Complete Winners List

Getty

Finally, the Emmys are here after a long delay from the SAG and Writers Guild Strikes!

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are a bit late -- honoring achievements in prime time television from June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023 -- following delays from the Hollywood Strike. But that only means the anticipation has been that much greater!

Finally, on Monday night Hollywood's finest gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the very best in American TV programming.

Worth noting for this year's nominations: Since Stranger Things split its season last year, only the two episodes making up Vol 2. were eligible for nominations -- but not in the series or main acting categories. White Lotus, meanwhile, was moved out of the limited series category -- where it performed extremely well in 2022 -- and into the Drama Series category, pitting it against other HBO shows including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Succession. Also, The Bear's nominations are for the show's first season -- meaning Season 2 and its many, many guest stars won't be eligible until next year.

Succession came out on top with 27 nominations, including 14 acting nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24 and White Lotus with 23, respectively. Ted Lasso also garnered 21 nominations. This is also the last year for shows like Succession, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Atlanta, Dead to Me, Better Call Saul and, presumably, Ted Lasso, which all ended their series runs before the eligibility deadline.

In notable noms: Ray Liotta earned a posthumous nomination for Black Bird, while Pedro Pascal actually picked up three nominations, getting praise for his work on SNL and a narration gig in addition to the zombie drama. Other multiple nominees included Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett, Ali Wong, Alex Borstein and Quinta Brunson.

Jenna Ortega and Wednesday nabbed nominations for the Netflix streamer, as did both James Marsden and Jury Duty. Vanderpump Rules also picked up its first nominations ever for its Scandoval season, getting nods for both Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and editing.

Also interesting: Every nominee for supporting actor in a drama is either from Succession or White Lotus.

The top categories are below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjaiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Stephen Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, The Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden as himself in Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merrit Weaver, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Host

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elemenary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Tim Robinson, I think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Ben Schwartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu

Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Television Movie

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Rick and Morty

WINNER: The Simpsons

Outstanding Narrator

Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire

Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy

Morgan Freeman, Our Universe

WINNER: Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day

Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life On the Edge of the World

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

WINNER: Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch, Call of a New Generation

Life Below Zero, A Storm to Remember

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, The Daytona Wind 2

Vanderpump Rules, Lady and The Glamp

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, Do or Die

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

WINNER: Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

That's My Jam

Wheel of Fortune