75th Emmys: Complete Winners List

Finally, the Emmys are here after a long delay from the SAG and Writers Guild Strikes!
The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are a bit late -- honoring achievements in prime time television from June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023 -- following delays from the Hollywood Strike. But that only means the anticipation has been that much greater!
Finally, on Monday night Hollywood's finest gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the very best in American TV programming.
Worth noting for this year's nominations: Since Stranger Things split its season last year, only the two episodes making up Vol 2. were eligible for nominations -- but not in the series or main acting categories. White Lotus, meanwhile, was moved out of the limited series category -- where it performed extremely well in 2022 -- and into the Drama Series category, pitting it against other HBO shows including The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Succession. Also, The Bear's nominations are for the show's first season -- meaning Season 2 and its many, many guest stars won't be eligible until next year.
Succession came out on top with 27 nominations, including 14 acting nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24 and White Lotus with 23, respectively. Ted Lasso also garnered 21 nominations. This is also the last year for shows like Succession, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Atlanta, Dead to Me, Better Call Saul and, presumably, Ted Lasso, which all ended their series runs before the eligibility deadline.
In notable noms: Ray Liotta earned a posthumous nomination for Black Bird, while Pedro Pascal actually picked up three nominations, getting praise for his work on SNL and a narration gig in addition to the zombie drama. Other multiple nominees included Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett, Ali Wong, Alex Borstein and Quinta Brunson.
Jenna Ortega and Wednesday nabbed nominations for the Netflix streamer, as did both James Marsden and Jury Duty. Vanderpump Rules also picked up its first nominations ever for its Scandoval season, getting nods for both Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and editing.
Also interesting: Every nominee for supporting actor in a drama is either from Succession or White Lotus.
The top categories are below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Bruson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjaiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Stephen Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, The Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden as himself in Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merrit Weaver, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Host
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elemenary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Tim Robinson, I think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Ben Schwartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Television Movie
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
WINNER: Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
WINNER: The Simpsons
Outstanding Narrator
Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman, Our Universe
WINNER: Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life On the Edge of the World
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Deadliest Catch, Call of a New Generation
Life Below Zero, A Storm to Remember
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, The Daytona Wind 2
Vanderpump Rules, Lady and The Glamp
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, Do or Die
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
WINNER: Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
That's My Jam
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
WINNER: Keke Palmer, Password
Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak