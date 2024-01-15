Teen Sentenced for Murder of 73-Year-Old Woman 'Skinned Alive,' Dismembered During Carjacking

WWLTV/Facebook

"When you take your last breath, may the only thing you hear be the hellhounds coming for you, to drag your ass back down to where you belong."

A Louisiana teenager found guilty in the gruesome carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman has been sentenced.

On Friday, 18-year-old John Honore was given life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years following the second-degree murder of Linda Frickey back in March 2022.

The carjacking was caught on video, with Honore pepper-spraying and attempting to pull Frickey from her car while punching and kicking her. She, however, was caught on her seatbelt and dragged more than 700 feet as they took off in the car, her arm severed from her body in the process.

"The defendant, after pepper spraying her, grabs her, pulls her out of her car, puts heel to her face, stomps her on the head, gets on top, punches her, gets into the driver seat and you will see decisions made that ended Frickey's life," prosecutors said in the courtroom during the trial, saying Frickey was "screaming and pleading for him to stop."

A witness, who lived nearby, testified she at first thought the car was dragging a mannequin before realizing it was a neighbor. "This woman was skinned alive, tortured, and I can't imagine the pain she went through," she said on the stand.

During the trial, Honore's attorney acknowledged his client's role in the crime. "He has accepted responsibility and is asking not to be punished but given a chance," he said during the trial, while also pointing to Honore's age. "Sometimes idiot children do awful things," he reportedly said, "But it doesn’t mean that we throw away that child."

While Honore had three accomplices -- 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and 16-year-old Mar’Qel Curtis -- they pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter charges and were given 20-year prison sentences.

"When you take your last breath, may the only thing you hear be the hellhounds coming for you, to drag your ass back down to where you belong," the sister-in-law of Frickey, Kathy Richard, said in her impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

Honore's attorney and loved ones tried to point to his rough upbringing -- which included alleged instances of abuse and poverty -- and the belief he could be rehabilitated if given leniency.