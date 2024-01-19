Jessica Biel Stuck in 'Crazy' Snow Storm, Documents Snack-Filled Flight Delay

TikTok

Biel shared updates about the delay from start to finish, as well as the snacks she ate while en route to her snow-filled destination.

When it comes to traveling, Jessica Biel is always prepared.

The Candy actress took to TikTok while traveling earlier this week to document her experience being stuck on an airplane that was unable to land in its destination due to extreme weather.

Titled "Airplane Chronicles Part 1," the 41-year-old actress first informed her followers that she was on a short flight that was unable to land because of a "crazy" snow storm.

"I am currently on a short flight and we cannot land because of this crazy snow storm," Biel shared. "It's making the runway inhospitable to land."

While waiting for an update, Biel shared the one thing getting her through it -- her stockpile of snacks.

She continued, "Luckily, I brought all my favorite snacks -- and I brought extra.

Showing off some of her favorites, Biel unveiled a bag of pistachios, a fruit bar, a clementine and more, holding each one up to the camera.

Adding that she did not regret not packing a lunch, Biel said she's happy she remembered to pack "triple of each" snack before taking off that morning.

"And just for good measure, in case it gets really, really desperate up here..." she says as she holds up a purple box labeled Mini Karaoke Machine. "How much would this plane literally want to kill me if I pulled out this microphone to start karaoke with them. Should I try it?"

Luckily for the mother of two, after a few more setbacks, including a detour at the Salt Lake City airport, the plane was able to get back up in the air.

But by that point, Biel was feeling pretty "pissed" that she didn't pack a lunch, with flight conditions so bad, it was possible the plane would have to turn around and head back to Los Angeles.

Biel added, "Okay the plot thickens. We are going to take back off and see if the wind has calmed down and if they have cleared the ice off the runway. See if it's possible to land without getting blown out of the sky. If not, come back to L.A."

The TV and film star ended the video on a happy note: "We finally landed. We made it. Wow, that was nuts. Hope everybody has safe travels wherever they're off to."

Biel dedicated the video to friend, Mindy Kaling, who recently shared a story about how Biel inspired her to pack a lunch for her flights after sitting next to the Seventh Heaven alum on one 14 years ago.

Kaling shared a shot of the healthy salad back in November, which was modeled after Biel's "plane salad."

"I remembered this one time, maybe like 14 years ago, when I sat next to @jessicabiel on a flight. An hour in, she pulled out this container from her tote bag," Kaling recalled. "It had the most delicious looking homemade salad in it that was definitely a better option than whatever I was eating. I always wanted to ask her what the recipe was!"