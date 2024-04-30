General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Defends On-Screen Daughter Haley Pullos After Jail Sentence

Getty

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn has defended her onscreen daughter, Haley Pullos, following her DUI (driving under the influence) arrest.

On April 29, the 25-year-old actress pled no contest to one of the charges against her -- driving under the influence with .08 BAC (blood alcohol content) causing bodily injury -- and will be heading behind bars for 90 days due to the 2023 incident.

"Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety," her attorney Mark Daniel Melnick said in a statement received by Us Weekly.

Later in the day, Grahn reacted to the news on Twitter: "As Haley's TV mom I can tell some truths about her as I've loved her since she was [a] little girl," Grahn tweeted before adding that she opposes the consequences of her crime.

"She made a HUGE mistake, knows it, owns it & has spent the last yr (sic) doing EVERYTHING imaginable to take responsibility 4 (sic) it. It's not that I oppose jail. It's that I oppose this jail."

Pullos first joined General Hospital in 2009 as Molly Lansing, the youngest daughter of Grahn's character Alexis Davis. Shortly after Pullos' arrest, she was let go from the television series. Her role was taken over first by Holiday Mia Kriegel, then Brooke Anne Smith, and finally Kristen Vaganos, who continues today.

In April 2023, Pullos was busted for DUI with authorities alleging she was driving down a freeway in Pasadena when she swerved, flew over the dividing barrier, and into oncoming traffic.

She ended up colliding head-on with another car that was going about 60 mph. Officers at the time of her DUI claimed they found edibles and mini-bottles of tequila in her car -- and that she showed clear signs of intoxication, per TMZ.

In June 2023, the former soap opera star was sued over the car crash by Courteney Wilder, the driver she smashed into. She was then charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.