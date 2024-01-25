Children of Pastor Filmed Moment He Was Shot and Killed; Neighbor Charged with Murder

FOX5

Pastor Nick Davi's two children -- ages 12 and 15 -- pulled out their phones to record a confrontation between their dad and a neighbor, which was allegedly sparked by HOA violations.

A Las Vegas pastor was shot and killed by a next-door neighbor whose "escalating threatening behavior" ended in bloodshed, this according to a new lawsuit filed by the man's widow.

46-year-old Nick Davi was fatally shot on December 29, 2023; his wife Sarah was wounded as well, but survived. His neighbor, 36-year-old Joe Junio, was arrested at the scene; she was later charged with open murder, attempted murder, and two counts of child abuse and/or neglect involving a deadly weapon.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Sarah Davi (via FOX5) against the woman charged with her husband's murder, she revealed what allegedly led up to the shooting -- which the victim's children, 12 and 15, saw unfold and even filmed on their cellphones as it happened. The filing included a screengrab of one of the videos, showing the moment before he was shot (above).

According to the suit, (via 8NewsNow) the family was getting into their car outside their townhouse in a gated community when Junio drove past, before parking next to them. It was at that point one of the children started to record the confrontation, per the filing.

Someone then allegedly asked Junio, "Why don't you leave us alone? We've had enough. What's your problem with us," before the pastor walked toward Junio's car. It was then, according to the court docs, she got out and started to shoot at the family, hitting both Nick and Davi, before Junio ran to her home.

The suit alleges the confrontation stemmed from the Davi family reporting Junio to their HOA over violations involving chickens and dogs. The lawsuit claims Junio showed "escalating threatening behavior" after being reported, some of which caused the family to call the police on her twice in the month before the deadly shooting.

Junio is still being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $300,000 bail; her next court appearance will be March 4.