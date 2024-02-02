Grisly New Details Revealed After Man Allegedly Decapitated Dad, Posted Video to YouTube

YouTube/Bucks County DA

DA reveals Justin Mohn purchased a firearm the day before allegedly killing his dad -- explaining why they believe he had a "clear state of mind" before the murder and subsequent attempt to recruit the National Guard to "raise arms against the federal government."

After Justin Mohn, 32, was arrested for the horrific murder of his father earlier this week, the DA in Bucks County, PA released more disturbing details about the crime.

In a press conference on Friday, DA Jennifer Schorn revealed that police were dispatched to Michael Mohn's Middletown Township to respond to a murder investigation. The 911 call came from a neighbor's house, after Michael's wife Denise came home to find her husband decapitated inside the bathroom.

When police arrived, they found the decapitated body, before locating Michael's head wrapped in saran wrap and in a cooking pot in an adjacent room.

Schorn revealed police received multiple phone calls about a YouTube video Justin posted in which he was seen holding up his father's head. The 14:32-long video was titled "Mohn's Militia," with Schorn describing it as a "call to arms for American patriots." She said it appeared to be filmed in the same bedroom where bloody gloves were found -- and showed Justin "holding a human head detached from the body which is wrapped in plastic," saying it belonged to his father, who was "in hell for being a traitor to his country."

In the video, he went on to call himself "the commander of America's national network of militia" and advised his followers to torture and kill federal employees.

According to Schorn, Justin was apprehended after authorities pinged his cell phone -- and located him at a National Guard training center at Fort Indiantown Gap. He had allegedly "climbed a barbed wire fence, and entered the secured military installation," but was taken in without incident.

Mohn had a 9mm SIG Sauer handgun -- which was loaded but missing one round -- on him when arrested. Per Schorn, he allegedly said he went to the training facility "in an effort to mobilize the PA National Guard to raise arms against the federal government" and hoped to speak with Governor Josh Shapiro to "join forces."

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head and was dismembered with both a knife and machete after his death. According to Schorn, the suspect purchased the gun used in the crime the day before -- and did so legally.

"There was nothing legally precluding him from buying that gun. In fact, our investigation has revealed he surrendered his medical marijuana card so as to be eligible to legally possess a gun," she claimed. "Also shows you the shows clear state of mind that he was in having planned what he ultimately carried out."

She said he had no history of diagnosed mental health issues and had never been committed, either voluntarily or involuntarily.

"It's evident to us he was in clear mind in his purpose and what he was doing. Aside from what his beliefs are, he was in clear mind in doing this," she reiterated. "I can state with the evidence we have gathered thus far, this individual was acting in clear mind, aware of his actions and proud of his consequences."

She went on to call it "quite horrifying" how many people viewed the YouTube video before it was taken down -- calling it "incredibly concerning" as well. She added that they were able to capture the footage, however, which was important to have from an evidentiary standpoint.

Middletown Township Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla also spoke about his team's investigation and addressed reports authorities had prior contact with Mohn before the murder.

He explained his department, specifically, had three prior instances involving Mohn -- starting with one in 2011, when the suspect was 19 and had an argument with someone in his driveway. That didn't rise to anything criminal, said Bartorilla. The second instance was in 2019, when Mohn called police saying he received a threat from someone he was suing ... while the third came in 2023, when his employer in Philadelphia called police to express "concern about Justin's behavior at work and wanted legal advice on how to go about terminating his employment."

Bartorilla said the officer referred the caller to seek out legal resources for their concerns, as well as to the Philadelphia Police Department .

"I think there was concern over what Justin was writing, some novels he was writing, but we did not have contact with him after that," he added. "I don't think we needed to have contact with him after that."