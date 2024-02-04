All the Biggest Taylor Swift Moments From the 2024 Grammys

Getty

The annual awards show kicked off with a big entrance from the Reputation singer who took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and announced her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poet's Department,' due out April 19.

It wouldn't be music's biggest night without Taylor Swift.

Host Trevor Noah kicked off the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday by praising the A-list celebs in attendance, including Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz and of course, Swift, who nearly brought the room to a standstill with her arrival.

Draped in a white gown that gave plenty of hints at her next re-release, it was more than just Taylor's reputation that stole the show Sunday.

From Swift's epic entrance, to the "Anti-Hero" singer bringing in her own fan to thwart lip readers from decoding her personal conversations while in the audience, these are Taylor Swift's biggest moments from the 2024 Grammys.

1. Taylor makes an epic entrance

Swift entered the room just as Noah began cracking jokes about the singer, pointing to the economic boost her Eras Tour brought to cities around the world.

"As Taylor Swift moves throughout the room, the local economy around her improves," Noah said. "Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealthy."

Speak of Taylor Swift and she appears, Trevor Noah jokes that as she moves through the crowd the "local economy around those tables improves." pic.twitter.com/fJ4Eu9U6JM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024 @etnow

2. Noah defends her against NFL haters

He also quipped that NFL fans should "let her live" at Chiefs games instead of "complaining" about her appearances.

"Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I'm going to cut the cameras to someone who played football,” he joked as the camera cut to Terry Crews, who formerly played on several NFL teams. "Oh, you like that, Terry Crews?"

3. Swift brings a fan to keep lip readers at bay

After the constant scrutiny of the singer at awards shows and in the stands at boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games, Swift brought a fan into the show with her to keep lip readers from de-coding her personal conversations while in the audience at Sunday's show.

But while Swift was keeping watch of what she said, she didn't stop herself from having a good time, getting up out of her seat to sing along to some of the night's biggest performances, including Luke Combs' moving duet of "Fast Car" with the hit's original vocalist and songwriter, Tracy Chapman and Miley Cyrus' "Flowers."

🚨| Taylor Swift cheering for Miley Cyrus celebrating her first GRAMMY during her performance of "Flowers" at the 2024 #GRAMMYs!



pic.twitter.com/u9Wv7Rpu4p — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024 @tswifterastour

4. Taylor spurs Reputation rumors with necklace

The clock on the necklace Swift wore to the Grammys had Swifties in a tailspin after noticing that it was set to midnight, hinting that a big drop was impending at the end of the evening.

5. Taylor sings and dances along to Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire"

Despite a rumored feud between the pair and rumblings that "Vampire" was written about the "Lavender Haze" singer, Swift was on her feet singing and dancing to Rodrigo's hit track.

🚨| Taylor Swift singing along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire" at the 2024 #GRAMMYs!



pic.twitter.com/kfCOn4tm5V — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024 @tswifterastour

6. Taylor wins Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights and announces new album

While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her hit project, Midnights -- her 13th Grammy in total -- Swift announced that she's releasing a new album, The Tortured Poet's Department, due out April 19.

Taylor Swift announces her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/uKCXm5RQbj — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024 @Variety

"I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19," Swift said while accepting the award. "It's called 'The Tortured Poet's Department.' I'm gonna go and post the cover right now, backstage."

8. Taylor cheers on Billie Eilish after she takes home Song of the Year trophy

Despite losing out in the Song of the Year category, Swift happily cheered on Billie Eilish who took home the award for her smash hit, "What Was I Made For," from the Barbie soundtrack.

Taylor Swift cheering Billie on for her win for Song of the Year! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/O2bAFetBEp — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 5, 2024 @SwiftNYC

