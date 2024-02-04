Miley Cyrus Grammys Hair Memes Are Taking Over The Internet

Getty

As she celebrates her first Grammy win, the internet is focusing on Cyrus' big hair.

Just minutes after Miley Cyrus won her FIRST Grammy for best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers, Cyrus proved why she deserved to win with a show stopping performance with her voice, excitement and... her hair!

With her super toned arms and legs in a short sparkly number and her big teased hair, everyone was getting flash backs to Tina Turner! Someone who Cyrus revealed was one of her idols prior to her performance along with Patti LaBelle, godmother Dolly Parton, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Or was she channeling her godmother Dolly Parton.

Like Godmother, like Goddaughter. Tonight, @MileyCyrus's beauty at the 2024 #Grammys was reminiscent of Dolly Parton's major hair moment from years past. See more of tonight's celebrity arrivals here: https://t.co/pagXxFwOTM pic.twitter.com/IN4pF2735U — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 5, 2024 @voguemagazine

Whether she was channeling Dolly or Tina, one thing that's for sure though is that the second Cyrus stepped foot onto the carpet everyone was talking about her big hair. And of course fans expressed their opinions through memes.

When you realize Miley is trying to channel Tina Turner's curls and big hair with that damn wig 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 #GRAMMYs #MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/kTTcSijooj — 👱🏾‍♀️ Blonde Ambixion🎵🎬✍🏾⚖️ (@_adrian_sean) February 5, 2024 @_adrian_sean

MILEY CYRUS AND HER TEAM CELEBRATING HER FIRST GRAMMY 😭 pic.twitter.com/7CFlvObIqK — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) February 5, 2024 @MileyUpdates

When the hairstylist asks me if I like my blowout pic.twitter.com/O5suC42Okp — Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 4, 2024 @betchesluvthis

Miley Cyrus hair looks like she had rollers in it …took the rollers out and didn’t comb it out #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/PtMmofw3BD — Women For The Culture (@IamW4TC) February 5, 2024 @IamW4TC

“Why I’m performing at the Grammy’s? So I can lay in bed on February 5th and watch a video of myself performing at the Grammy’s.”



- Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/0Z89V2KJdn — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) February 5, 2024 @MileyEdition

I'm not worried about the hair because I know she'll go pic.twitter.com/CPofODwt9Z — 🖤 (@IStanMileyCyrus) February 4, 2024 @IStanMileyCyrus

We just have to add this women supporting women post from Paris Hilton: