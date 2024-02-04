Miley Cyrus Grammys Hair Memes Are Taking Over The Internet

Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Getty

As she celebrates her first Grammy win, the internet is focusing on Cyrus' big hair.

Just minutes after Miley Cyrus won her FIRST Grammy for best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers, Cyrus proved why she deserved to win with a show stopping performance with her voice, excitement and... her hair!

With her super toned arms and legs in a short sparkly number and her big teased hair, everyone was getting flash backs to Tina Turner! Someone who Cyrus revealed was one of her idols prior to her performance along with Patti LaBelle, godmother Dolly Parton, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Or was she channeling her godmother Dolly Parton.

Whether she was channeling Dolly or Tina, one thing that's for sure though is that the second Cyrus stepped foot onto the carpet everyone was talking about her big hair. And of course fans expressed their opinions through memes.

We just have to add this women supporting women post from Paris Hilton:

See Miley Cyrus' Show-Stopping Grammys Look from Every Angle View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.