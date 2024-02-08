Angelina Pivarnick Meets Bio Dad, Sister for First Time on Emotional Jersey Shore Premiere

MTV

All three of them are shocked by how alike they look -- before he shares how "disturbing" it is knowing they "missed a lot of time with somebody you shouldn't have missed time with."

Angelina Pivarnick's family got a little bit bigger when a genealogist tracked down her biological father -- this after believing her dad was someone else for most of her life.

The emotional reunion went down on Thursday's season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, after investigative genealogist and private investigator Pamela Slaton were able to locate most of Pivarnick's family tree -- including a grandmother, an aunt, half-sister and, yes, even her dad.

Turns out he's a man named Alfred Williams ... and lived in the same New Jersey county she did.

Unfortunately, Slaton couldn't locate any photos of Alfred or direct contact info for her, but was able to connect Angelina with an aunt named Corinne and a cousin named Victoria. The three of them met up first, with Corinne saying she didn't think Alfred had any idea he had another child out there in the world.

They then called up Angelina's half-sister, Michelle, who was more than willing to head over to the same restaurant and meet them. Upon seeing each other, they got emotional, as the other family members commented on how much they looked like "twins."

Just like Angelina, Michelle also had jet black hair and the "same big eyes." Pivarnick also saw similarities in their eye brows, chin, ears and even feet.

"I love every part of this. It just feels like all the best feelings in the world," Angelina said after being reunited, before quickly calling the rest of the cast to tell them about her "hot" sister. "You're not getting with my sister, Vin, don't even try it," she joked while speaking with Vinny Guadagnino.

They then kept the party going by FaceTiming Alfred, with Corinne breaking the news that he had another kid.

"A genealogist called to tell us that somebody wanted to meet us that was part of our family. Are you sitting down because I think you need to. You have a daughter," she told him. "She was born in 1986, we're here with her now and her name is Angelina and she looks just like Michelle."

While he first wondered if they were playing a joke on him, he exclaimed, "Oh, f--k, she looks like me," when shown a baby photo of Ang. When they then turned the camera and showed him Angelina in the flesh, he was upset, saying he would have been there for her had he known she existed.

"He's an involved dad," Michelle told her half-sister, as he said, "We could have had some good childhood memories."

He then vowed to make some "adult memories," before shaving, putting on a tracksuit and meeting them at the restaurant.

"Nothing in this world can compare to finally meeting my biological dad and hugging this man," Angelina said in a confessional after their tear-filled first hug. "I think he's very nervous right now as well. I can feel him shaking in my arms. He's probably going through so much in his brain right now."

They were all pretty overwhelmed in the moment, feeling they all looked a lot like each other as well.

"It's just disturbing I didn't know," Alfred said. "I could have watched you grown, been part of your life. That's the part that makes it difficult. You missed a lot of time with somebody you shouldn't have missed time with."

He then asked about her history with Jersey Shore, commented on how much money she must make and wondered what the hookups were like as a reality star. When she said she was engaged, he then asked if he'd be walking her down the aisle -- as he was ready to "take care of the fatherly duties now."

That really struck a cord with Angelina, who said the man she thought was her father didn't walk her down the aisle the first time she got married. Alfred assured her "everything will be alright," adding, "we can laugh at him."

"It sucks that we both missed out on 36 years that I could have had with him. He could have raised me, but we can't turn back time," Angelina said in a confessional after the meeting. "I hope that everyone is there for all these big milestones that are about to come up. This was a great day for me. I'm hoping he's going to be in my life forever. This is gonna be amazing."

The episode ended four months after the meeting, however, and showed Angelina sobbing alone in her car. It's unclear whether her tears had anything to do with her bio family ... but stay tuned!