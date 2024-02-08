Snooki's Husband 'Doesn't Want to Be Involved' with Jersey Shore and That's Okay with Her (Exclusive)

Instagram

She says she asks Jionni ever year if he wants to do the show with her, only for him to tell her, "Yeah, no" -- but insists his lack of camera time doesn't mean they're getting divorced.

It's time for a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which, for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, means another season of her husband Jionni LaValle staying away from the cameras.

While everyone else's significant others appear on the MTV reality show, LaValle -- who met Nicole while filming the original series -- has been largely MIA from the reboot. Speaking with TooFab ahead of this Thursday's premiere, Nicole said that will likely continue to be the case ... and while she's tried to get him to change his mind, she also totally respects his decision.

"I always ask him, 'I'm like, is this year the year that you're gonna like even just like come on for one scene?' And he's like, 'Yeah, no," she shared. "So I'm actually filming at my house today. And he was like saying hi to all the producers. [And then] He was like, 'Alright, peace.' And I'm like, 'Hey, just two seconds in the kitchen with me.'"

"But he's good. He wants this to just be my job. He doesn't wanna be involved," she continued. "And even though it sucks, and I would love for him to be involved, it's nice because it's the privacy that we have. It's just something that's just for us and we can like be like a normal family."

According to Nicole, it also "sucks" that his lack of screen time or appearances on her social media also makes "everyone think we're getting divorced" -- but she assured TooFab that he's still there, behind the scenes, and the two are "great."

"He just wants to be private and I love that," she added, before joking production could possibly get him back on camera if one of their upcoming vacations was to a golf resort.

While a golf resort isn't in the cards for the new season, a trip back to the OG Shore house is. For Nicole, the trip down memory lane was a bit of a shock to her system all these years later.

"You're like, 'Oh my God.' There's so much stuff that went on in this house, memories and everything," she explained. "But now, walking back as like an adult, as a mom, like how did I live here? Smells like crap. It's disgusting. The bed's not comfortable. It's just, it's crazy!"

And though certain elected officials in New Jersey have criticized the show for putting the state in a negative light, the cast will be celebrated in the upcoming season by Atlantic City, which announced an official Jersey Shore Day back in 2023.

"I feel like we never get positive recognition. I feel like everyone just hates us and rags on us. So the fact that the mayor of AC just appreciated us, loved us and honored us like that, we've never had that before," Snooki said of the honor. "We were like, 'Wow, see, we're not bad people. Like we're good people!'"

One thing Nicole isn't holding out for anymore, however, is an Emmy for reality TV.

"We're dying for that because we work so hard on the show. We've been doing the show for so long and we show every piece of our lives and I feel like we're very vulnerable," she told TooFab. "Everybody works hard on it, like us, just enjoying ourselves and showing everything of our lives and the crew and everything, that would be amazing. But I feel like we're never gonna get that. But in our hearts and minds, we are Emmy winners."