Every Movie Trailer & TV Tease Released for Super Bowl LVIII (So Far)

Paramount

A 30-second spot reportedly costs $7 million -- and these studios had no problem shelling it out to promote their biggest projects.

While most are tuning into the Super Bowl to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers -- and Usher's halftime show, of course -- the commercial breaks are also providing entertainment with some major movie and TV trailers.

Along with all the star-studded ads, the studios shelled out some big bucks to tease their upcoming offerings on both the big and small screen. While some of the trailers made their way online before Super Bowl Sunday, others debuted during the big game, with longer versions popping up online after.

So far, footage from A Quiet Place: Day One, Bob Marley" One Love, Ryan Reynolds' IF and the Paramount+ Sonic spinoff series Knuckles have already dropped.

This year, we've got our fingers crossed for more from Reynolds, as in the first footage from Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Also anticipated: The first looks at films like Twisters -- a followup to the 1996 Helen Hunt-Bill Paxton movie -- Quiet Place: Day One, Inside Out 2 and, if we're lucky, Wicked: Part One.

We'll keep updating this post with new trailers throughout the game -- watch all the spots below!

A Quiet Place: Day One

Bob Marley: One Love

IF