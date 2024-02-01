Every Must-See Commercial for Super Bowl LVIII (So Far)

In addition to Usher's big performance and the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, these ads also got people talking.
It goes without saying that the Super Bowl is known for featuring some of the year's best -- and undoubtedly, most expensive -- commercials.
Among the handful of stars who are making appearances in Super Bowl LVIII TV spots are Pete Davidson, Victoria and David Beckham, Kris Jenner, Kate McKinnon, Chris Pratt, Edie Falco, Jury Duty's Ron Gladden, Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Eric André and Jenna Ortega.
Celebrities were all over the ads this year, but there were still a few sans stars -- like Reese's Cups ad and Budweiser's spot, that saw the beer brand bring back the iconic Clydesdales horses -- that stood out above the rest. See them all below!
Hellman's mayo featuring Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson
Oreo's featuring Kris Jenner
Doritos Dinamita featuring Jenna Ortega.
Pringles featuring Chris Pratt
Uber Eats featuring Victoria and David Beckham
PETA featuring Edie Falco
Elf Cosmetics featuring 'Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden
