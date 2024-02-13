Did Mark Ruffalo Mess Up 'Captain America: Brave New World' Spoiler?

Getty / Everett

The Hulk actor spilled the beans on the new MCU film while at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival ... but he may have been very, very wrong.

Mark Ruffalo has some explaining to do... Again.

While appearing at a Q&A session at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday answering questions about his career, Ruffalo let something slip that may have been completely incorrect.

The Oscar nominee accidentally (and apparently, unknowingly) confirmed that he will be reprising his role as the Hulk in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World.

Moderator Anne Thompson asked if he would appear in the 2025 feature, to which he answered, "Yeah."

"Are you allowed to talk about that?" Thompson probed.

"Yeah, it's going to be great!" Ruffalo responded.

However, Variety is reporting that according to multiple sources. Ruffalo is not going to be in Brave New World. The publication reports the 56-year-old misspoke and thought he was agreeing Brave New World is going to be one of Marvel's next films and that it is going to be great --- not that he was going to feature.

Surely Ruffalo wouldn't have been too shocked to see his mistake go viral. Marvel fans will hold onto every word uttered about their beloved films, hoping to get an inkling into what is going to happen next.

This is not the first time dearest Ruffalo has misspoke or spilt some Marvel tea so it definitely doesn't come as a surprise to fans.