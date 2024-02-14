Marvel Reveals Fantastic Four Cast Led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

Marvel Studios

In a surprise Valentine's Day drop, Marvel Studios has revealed the full main cast for their highly-anticipated Fantastic Four film, with Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby leading the team as Reed and Sue Richards.

One of the most anticipated films ever for Marvel Studios has its cast, with a surprise reveal on Valentine's Day to spread the news. It makes sense, we suppose, as the The Fantastic Four is all about love and family.

As previously anticipated, Pedro Pascal is taking the lead as Reed Richards. He'll be joined by Vanessa Kirby as his wife Sue, the Invisible Woman. Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn will portray her hot-headed brother, the Human Torch aka Johnny Storm, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach brings the rocky Thing to life.

The poster with the announcement is a real treat for fans as it depicts the actors in character for their respective roles. They've even got Moss-Bachrach in his Ben Grimm form (pre-transformation) in a picture behind him, so the actor gets his moment here, too.

Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025.

Also big news with this reveal is that Fantastic Four appears to have nabbed the release date previously slated for Thunderbolts. As recently as last week, Marvel was still touting July 25, 2025 as the Thunderbolts release date, but it's all locked up for the FF now, per this adorable poster.

Fantastic Four was previously slated for May 2, 2025. There is no official word on what that means for Thunderbolts, though it's clear the film's release date is on the move. Will it just swap with FF, or be pushed back even further?

Rumors have been swirling around The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pascal for at least a few days now, with speculation running rampant that he was in the running to carry the cast as Mr. Fantastic.

Vanessa Kirby is perhaps best known for the roles of Princess Margaret in The Crown and her Oscar-nominated turn in Pieces of a Woman. Ebon Moss-Bachrach is a two-time Emmy winner for his work on The Bear and appeared on the first season of Star Wars' Andor. Meanwhile, Quinn broke hearts as the lovable burnout Eddie Munson on Season 4 of Stranger Things.

While no additional casting has yet been announced, Ben Mendelsohn has been pitching hard to portray the team's greatest adversary -- and a major Marvel baddy -- Dr. Doom.

"I would almost give my eyes and teeth to play Doctor Doom. I think Doctor Doom is the great unread Marvel character that could and should be done," he told GQ in a new interview published just one day before the FF casting news broke.

Mendelsohn is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having portrayed the Skrull Talos in multiple films like Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as a leading role in the Secret Invasion television series.

It's also not entirely clear if Doctor Doom would even appear in the Fantastic Four film. There has been no word on which of their villains might appear, though Doom is certainly the biggest -- not to mention his shared history with Reed.

This film marks the first full foray for The Fantastic Four and their family of supporting characters since the acquisition of Fox by Disney brought them back into the fold, making them available for use in the MCU. Their return came at the same time as the X-Men -- which fans are also eagerly awaiting.