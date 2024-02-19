Jordin Sparks Puts Her 'Name in the Hat' to Replace Katy Perry Following American Idol Exit

Getty

Sparks, who won the show at the age of 17 in 2007, took to X (née Twitter) to voice her desire to join the judges panel following Perry's impending exit.

Jordin Sparks is ready for an American Idol return.

Following news of Katy Perry's exit from the long-running singing competition series, Sparks took to X (née Twitter) to voice her desire to join the judges panel.

Sparks, who won the show at the age of 17 in 2007, said she's putting her "name in the hat," in hopes that she'll be considered to fill the vacancy once Perry leaves the show at the end of the show's current 22nd season.

"Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️," Sparks tweeted.

Sparks' tweet was met with lots of support from her fans who took to the comments section to respond with their thoughts.

"This would be amazing!" one follower wrote, while another wrote, "That would be iconic!"

"That would be epic," another added, with one follower tweeting, "This is what we want to see!"

Perry announced her exit from American Idol after seven seasons just days ago during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Actually, this fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting, it's a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans."

"I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol," Perry told a surprised Kimmel. "I love Idol so much, it's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I'm saying, Jimmy?"

Perry joined American Idol for season 16 when it relaunched on ABC in 2018 after Fox canceled the one-time top-rated series. She continues to work alongside fellow judges and musicians, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who joined at the same time.

The Kimmel announcement also marked the moment both Richie and Bryan first found about Perry's departure with the "Roar" singer adding, "They'll find out tonight!"

"They know I have some things planned for this year. It's going to be a very exciting year ... for all pop star girlies. I've been in the studio for a while," Perry shared. "I wanna go and see the world, and maybe bring new music."

It's still unclear who will take Perry's place, though a few names have been mentioned, including Jennifer Lopez, who previously served as a judge on the series for four seasons -- 10 and 11, and then again from seasons 13 to 15.

Sparks would make a lot of sense on the panel, however, given her experience winning the show -- she's even returned as a mentor in seasons past. Sparks has also gone on to maintain a successful music career, releasing four studio albums with hits like, "No Air," "Tattoo," and "Battlefield," making her a more than appropriate contender for Perry's spot.