Katy Perry Fans Go Wild as She Confirms American Idol Exit, Teases New Music

Ahead of saying the upcoming Season 7 of American Idol would "probably" be her last during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Monday night, and suggesting Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie don't know, Perry teased the announcement on her Instagram.

It's big news for fans of American Idol, and apparently big news for judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, too. Ahead of saying she was "probably" done with the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live -- but probably after taping -- Katy Perry confirmed her exit on her own Instagram.

Or at least we can probably assume that's what she was getting at ... unless she really did beat Usher at Monopoly Deal. She framed the news as a game of "two truths and a lie."

Her list then included her upcoming headline slot at Rock in Rio this September, as well as the Usher claim and the news this would be her last season of Idol. Actually, she did say that Usher beat her at Monopoly Deal and she had to bring in a ringer -- aka, Orlando Bloom -- to take him down.

So what does that man if all three of them are true? Representatives for the show confirmed the news of her American Idol exit to TheWrap, but offered no further comment. Maybe the lie was that there was a lie?

During her appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, the host asked Perry how long she might continue with the singing competition. The original judging trio of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson was untouched for seven seasons. They welcomed Kara DioGuardi for Season 8 as a fourth judge and then things really started to change.

At first, Perry hedged the question, telling Kimmel instead about the Brazilian music festival, but after touting that, she concluded her statement by adding, "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

"I love Idol so much," Perry continued as the crowd audibly gasped. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse to my own beat." She also really put the emphasis on "Pulse," whatever that might mean (new song title?).

Kimmel's follow-up was to ask what Richie and Bryan thought about the big change, to which Perry shot back, "Well, they'll find out tonight!"

She went on to add, "They know I have some things planned for this year. It's going to be a very exciting year ... for all pop star girlies. I've been in the studio for a while."

"I wanna go and see the world, and maybe bring new music," she added. As with everything else, Perry was a little cryptic -- but also pretty transparent -- with this one, but it certainly seems to suggest a new album and tour are on the way.

If she is releasing new music, we know of a big stage on a live show where she could debut said music before embarking on a tour. And hey, look at that, she's already there. We're just saying!

Perry likely won't address this being her final season when American Idol kicks off this Sunday, but as the show progresses toward live shows, it's surely to become a big topic of conversation.

Fans were cracking up at just how vague Perry was about everything in the interview, like cryptic is the new answering a question. Elsewhere on social media reactions ranged from excitement about new music to ... well ... excitement about her leaving.

