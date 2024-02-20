Ruby Franke Ordered to Serve Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse, Breaks Down In Court

AP

"I am committed to unlearning my toxic behavior," the momfluencer said as her partner insisted, "I sincerely loved these children."

Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for aggravated child abuse on Tuesday.

"I am humbled and willing to serve a prison sentence for as long as I need," the former 8 Passengers influencer told the judge. "I am committed to unlearning my toxic behavior."

She also expressed regret for "twisting God’s words and distorting His doctrine." Franke received the maximum sentence under Utah state guidelines.

Facebook

Her former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, got the same sentence as the judge reprimanded her for terrorizing children.

"I sincerely loved these children," Hildebrandt told the judge. "One of the reasons I didn’t go to trial is I didn’t want them to relive this."

Both women were arrested last August on child abuse charges relating to Franke's children.

The amount of time both defendants will spend behind bars will be decided by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

The former YouTubers pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse in December.

YouTube

Before the sentencing, Franke read an emotional statement in court.

"For the past four years, I've chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion. My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me," the YouTuber's statement began.

"I was led to believe that this world was an evil place filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse," she continued.

"Jodi Hildebrandt was never my business partner, nor was I ever employed by her. I have never received wages from her or connections. Jodi was employed as my son's counselor, in 2019 and in 2020, I paid her to be my mentor," Franke claimed. "It is important to me to demonstrate my remorse and regret without blame. I take full accountability for my choices, and it is my preference that I serve a prison sentence."

On August 30 Franke's 12-year-old son, who was held at Hildebrandt's house, escaped through a window and got help at a neighbor's home.

According to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department, police were called by a citizen who reported the child had "open wounds and duct tape around the extremities" and was asking for both food and water.

"The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital," said the release. Police then found Franke's 10-year-old daughter in similar condition in Hildebrandt's house.

Franke and Hildebrandt were subsequently arrested on August 30. Ultimately, four of Franke's children were taken into protective custody.