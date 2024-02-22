Man Arrested In Grisly Murder of Pregnant Model Found Beaten & Bound Inside Refrigerator

Instagram

The suspect was arrested in Minnesota this week, five months after the brutal Los Angeles murder of the 31-year-old model/real estate agent.

An arrest has been made in the brutal murder of Maleesa Mooney.

On Wednesday, the LAPD identified Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 41, as "the suspect responsible" for Mooney's slaying -- while confirming he was arrested on an unrelated federal warrant.

Humphrey was on federal probation for narcotics offenses and was charged with murder following his arrest. Per the LAPD, he waived extradition and will be transported to Los Angeles to face charges in Mooney's death.

At this time, police haven't revealed any possible motive or evidence tying Humphrey to the murder.

Mooney's body was found "wedged" inside her apartment refrigerator on September 12, 2023 by authorities following a welfare check by a family member.

According to Fox News, citing an autopsy report, her body showed evidence of blunt force trauma -- including abrasions, lacerations and contusions around her head and neck, body and extremities. Her wrists and ankles were also bound behind her back "with miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items" and a piece of clothing was in her mouth.

Mooney, who worked as a real estate agent and model and was reportedly two months pregnant at the time of her death, was last seen alive in surveillance footage at her building on September 6. She also spoke with her cousin on FaceTime that same day.

Mooney's sister, Jourdin Pauline, also told the Los Angeles Times that Mooney's phone and laptop had been stolen -- and someone was sending the family "vague" texts from her phone after her death.