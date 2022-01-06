Little People, Big World Star Matt Roloff Details 'Scary' Fire on Family Farm

Instagram

"Called 911 around 10 am yesterday with smoke pouring and I mean pouring out the sides."

There was a scary situation on Roloff Farms, as detailed by "Little People, Big World" star Matt Roloff. The farm has been as much a fixture of the long-running reality series as the Roloffs themselves.

The reality star shared the story of how he found himself calling for emergency services on Tuesday morning "with smoke pouring and I mean pouring out the sides" of the family's 110-year-old chicken barn.

The reality star shared the "real scary story" via his Instagram page, detailing what went down when he returned from a trip to Arizona. "[It] was 3:45 am before I crawled into bed… then …few hours of sleep later. I hear the commotion in the chicken barn outside my window," he wrote, describing flames "6 ft high and spread along one of the interior walls."

Matt shared several videos of fire fighters arriving to tackle the blaze in his post, and thanks to the quick response of his community's first responders, "the barn is saved," Matt wrote. "Only some interior damage."

He also gave credit to "my buddy Ty … who every year pushes me to have as many up to date fire extinguishers" and the family's farm hand, Jason, whose "quick reactions" helped to save such a key part of the family's business.

Matt made sure to assure his followers that all of the chickens got out of the barn safely. In fact, they weren't even there when the started, and it was their morning departure that might have started the blaze in the first place.

"Fire was caused by a light falling to the floor. Likely happened when all the chickens rush to get out their automatic door in the morning," wrote Matt, emphasizing that "no chickens were injured in the event."