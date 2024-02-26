Dramatic Ring and Bodycam Footage Shows Man Admit to Killing Own Son: 'He's Not Breathing, He's Dead'

NBC 6 South Florida

Doorbell footage shows him breaking down while talking to his wife about what just happened -- while, in police bodycam video, he says, "I just killed my son."

A Florida man is seen in dramatic new video just moments after allegedly killing his own son.

David Conteras, 52, is currently facing a second-degree murder charge after -- according to an arrest report -- he shot 21-year-old son Eric Conteras in their Kendall home back in November 2023. At the time, he pleaded not guilty.

During a bond hearing last week in which his attorneys argued he should be allowed to return home while awaiting trial, two videos from the crime scene were shown. That footage was then released publicly by NBC 6 South Florida.

The first of the two video clips shows David speaking with his wife over a doorbell camera, moments after Eric was allegedly shot.

"Hello, hello! David, talk to me!" she exclaims, as he comes out of the house and begins to speak directly into the camera. "Is he alive? Is he breathing?" she asks.

"No. He's not breathing, he's dead," Conteras tells her, as she asks "Why?"

"The fighting on the way home was unbearable," he says, before detailing the issues he had with his son's social plans. "It's not your fault," he tells his wife, before telling her to call his brother and breaking down in tears.

The video then cuts to bodycam footage from police who responded to Conteras' 9-1-1 call. They have their guns drawn as they arrive, though Conteras complies and is apprehended without incident.

"I shot my son. Oh my god," he exclaims, as police ask why they called them to the house. "I shot my son," he says, telling them his body can be found about 10 feet inside the home. As the footage continues, he's also heard exclaiming, "I just killed my son."

During the same hearing, the 9-1-1 call he made was also reportedly played in court. In the call, he was heard saying, "What did I do? I was fighting with my son ... I lost it, he wouldn't stop."

Previously released 9-1-1 calls from the suspect's other son also highlighted the chaos following the alleged shooting.

"My dad called me screaming, saying to come back home, come back home, then I hung up, my mom called me saying that someone got shot, I don't know who, and then I hung up and I called 9-1-1," he said in the call. "She said that there's someone dead, I don't know what's going on, I'm trying, I hope it's not my brother."

"I need to know if my brother's alive," he added.

At the time of his arrest, Conteras' attorney said the man's son had mental health issues.

"This is just a very tragic situation. He is distraught," defense attorney Frank Quintero Jr. told NBC 6. "The victim is the son of the defendant, and the victim has suffered from some severe emotional and mental conditions, and we're still trying to determine what happened, why it happened."