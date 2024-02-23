Celeb Blogger-Turned-Police Officer Charged with Murder of TV Host Ex and His Boyfriend

Instagram/NSW Police Force

A bullet linked to the officer's department-issued firearm was found inside the missing ex's home; the gun was checked back into the police station after the alleged murder.

A police officer in Australia has been charged with the murder of his missing ex-boyfriend and the man's new partner.

"An off-duty police officer has been charged with two counts of murder following an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of two men in the Eastern Suburbs," New South Wales police confirmed Friday, with CNN reporting that 28-year-old Beaumont Lamarre-Condon has been taken into custody (center). He was denied bail and is presumed to be the sole perpetrator.

The missing -- and presumed dead -- parties are Jesse Baird, 26, (right) and Luke Davies, 29, (left) who were last seen at Baird's home on Sunday evening.

An investigation into Baird and Davies' disappearance began on Wednesday, after bloodied items belonging to the two were found in a dumpster. A "large amount of blood" was then located at Baird's home, according to NSW Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty. Also found at the house was a "projectile which had been discharged" and a fired cartridge case, which were "ballistically matched" to a New South Wales Police firearm belonging to Lamarre-Condon.

Authorities believe the two men were killed inside the home sometime on Monday; the gun was later located back at the NSW police station, meaning Lamarre-Condon likely checked it back in after the alleged murder.

Police also located a white van on Friday seen in the area of both Baird's home and where the bloody items were found. Authorities are hoping witnesses can help with a timeline for the van's movements, as they will allege in court the vehicle was used "to transport the bodies and dispose of the bodies."

While the bodies of Baird and Davies have not yet been found, authorities believe they have "sufficient evidence" a murder took place -- with Doherty saying the victims' families were "devastated by the news."

During a press conference Friday, Doherty confirmed Lamarre-Condon and Baird were previously in a relationship which finished "a couple months ago." Doherty said there were no complaints about Lamarre-Condon's behavior or "issues with his relationship" before his arrest, but added some "worrying behavior" was alleged from family and friends since the investigation was launched.

In 2020, Lamarre-Condon went viral when he tasered a suspect in the face during an arrest. He also made headlines for his interactions with Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus and was a celebrity blogger before joining the force.