Brielle Biermann Engaged to Baseball Player Billy Seidl -- See Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring!

Congratulations are in order for Brielle Biermann!

On Monday, the 27-year-old -- who is the eldest daughter of RHOA alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- revealed on Instagram that she's engaged to boyfriend Billy Seidl, a minor league pitcher for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Brielle shared a series of photos from the sweet proposal, including a shot of Seidl, 24, popping the question.

"forever with you 🤍🥹🫀🫶🏻," she captioned the post, below.

The reality star also posted a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "it's so shiny i can't stop staring at her 🥹🥹."

Meanwhile, Brielle's friends and family congratulated her on the exciting news.

Her mom, Kim, shared a post on her Instagram. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo from the proposal as well as the moment she learned of her daughter's engagement via FaceTime.

"I'm so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍," Kim captioned the post. "It's the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍."

Brielle's younger sister, Ariana, also sent her love in the comments section of Brielle's post.

"congratulations to my favorite people <3," the 22-year-old wrote, adding in another comment, "i love y'all so much!!!."

Meanwhile, fans and Brielle's celebrity pals also took to the comments section to react to the news of her engagement.

Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, wrote, "omg congratulations babe!!! ❤️❤️."

Savannah Chrisley commented, "Omg!!! Congrats babe!!! ❤"

Patti Stanger added, "So happy for you! 🔥."

Malika and Khadijah Haqq also chimed in. "Congratulations love," Malika wrote, while her twin added, "Awwww Breeee Congratulations baby."

Brielle and Seidl appeared to go public with their romance for the first time last April when the latter shared a photo of himself and Brielle together on his Instagram, below.

"Whole lotta Rizz," he captioned the photo at the time.

In the months since, the professional athlete went on to share multiple Instagram posts that featured Brielle, including a shot of the two together at a wedding earlier this month.

Brielle just posted a photo of her now-fiance for the first time a few weeks ago, featuring a shot of herself and Seidl together at a wedding in a carousel on Instagram, which appeared to be from the same event Seidl shared a photo from.