Audrii Cunningham Murder Suspect Shocks Sheriff with Naked Jail Cell Behavior

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Bodycam footage shows a deputy tell Don Steven McDougal "don't disrespect me like that"; Audrii's family speaks out on arrest of "monster we thought was a friend."

The family friend accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham has been exhibiting some bizarre behavior behind bars since his arrest last week for the young girl's murder.

Newly-released bodycam footage from Polk County sheriff's deputies attempting to remove Don Steven McDougal from his cell for an arraignment shows the moment he caught them off guard by being completely naked under a blanket.

In the video, as he pulled the blanket off his body to get up, the deputy can be heard exclaiming, "Where's your clothes?! Hold on!"

"I ain't got no clothes," McDougal responded, adding, "I ain't wearing no dress" after being told to put his "smock" on.

"Well, come on out here. No, no, man. Come on, man, don't disrespect me like that," the deputy said, as McDougal -- covered in tattoos, including one of a swastika -- continued to refuse to wear the smock.

He was then told to wrap himself in his blanket, before a justice of the peace informed him he's facing a capital murder charge. He then signed off on the charge, adding he'll be hiring his own lawyer. That's where the video ends.

Authorities say McDougal was supposed to drive 11-year-old Cunningham to her school bus stop on the day she vanished. Last Tuesday, a week after she went missing, she was found with a large rock tied to her body in the Trinity River outside Houston.

Cunningham’s family reported the girl missing on February 15 after she did not come home after school. Later they learned she had never made it to her school bus on the morning of her disappearance. 42-year-old McDougal, who lived in a camper on the family's property, had previously taken the girl to school, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.

In a statement, via FOX 26, Cunningham's family said her death "occurred at the hands of a monster we thought was a friend."

"We are being attacked and criticized on social media platforms for showing compassion and mercy to this formerly incarcerated person, but our interactions with this person were a result of our faith, which teaches us to give our fellow man a second chance," they said of McDougal, who had a prior conviction for enticing a child.

"Unfortunately, the system failed us due to a loophole in the sex offender registration system. Don Steven McDougal had a history of disrespect for young female children, but it did not show up when we checked the registry before allowing him to stay in an old camper in our back yard while he tried to start a new life," added the family. "Had we been aware of what we know now, this man would never have set foot on our property, much less been a part of our little girl's life."